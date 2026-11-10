KCM treats Bang Yewon, whose relationship with him he kept secret for 13 years, to a luxury honeymoon... “My husband is the best” (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM will take his wife, Bang Yewon, and their three children to Cebu in the Philippines for a special honeymoon and share the happy moments of their family of five.

The 643rd episode of The Return of Superman, airing on Wednesday the 11th, is titled “All right, let’s go! Toward happiness.” KCM and Bang Yewon will set off on a meaningful honeymoon with their three children, drawing interest.

KCM says, “This is our first overseas trip as a family of five, including Ha-on,” and reveals a romantic honeymoon event he prepared himself. In keeping with the occasion, he decorates the bedroom at their accommodation with roses and balloons, and impresses with a carefully planned itinerary that includes water activities for the children and a delicious multi-course meal. His wife, Bang Yewon, is touched and says, “My husband is the best.”

Meanwhile, KCM’s three children—Suyeon, Seoyeon, and Ha-on—show that they share the sea-loving nature of KCM, the “Tosi Fisherman.” KCM’s second daughter, Seoyeon, the “Power Tough Girl,” dives straight into the water as soon as she sees the emerald-colored sea. Smiling brightly as soon as she gets in, Seoyeon exclaims at the scene teeming with fish before her, “Wow! There are so many fish here!” and greets each fish that swims by with a cheerful “Hi!” His eldest daughter, Suyeon, also moves freely underwater and shows off a mermaid-like appearance.

Next, KCM’s youngest son, Ha-on, gets into his high-spirited “Ha-on” mode out on the sea. Riding in a transparent boat with his mother, Bang Yewon, Ha-on wiggles his bottom as if he wants to swim too and reaches his chubby arms toward his older sisters, delighting everyone. When he spots colorful fish swimming beneath the boat, he fixes his gaze on them and babbles up a storm, making the moment all the cuter. Seeing the children enjoy the sea to the fullest, KCM says, “As expected, Kang Chang-mo’s kids love the water,” and reportedly expresses his satisfaction with the romantic honeymoon itinerary that made everyone in the family happy.

The special honeymoon of KCM and Bang Yewon, with all five family members along, can be seen when The Return of Superman airs.

Meanwhile, KCM and his wife, Bang Yewon, held their wedding ceremony last month. The two welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, while they were dating in 2012, but a combination of circumstances, including KCM’s military service and business failure, kept them from holding a wedding ceremony, and they had to keep their family hidden for about 13 years.

As circumstances improved, they became legally married by registering their marriage in 2021, and welcomed their second daughter in 2022. Last year, they had a third child, a son, bringing their family to five.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.