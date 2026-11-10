Harisu Threatened with a ‘Human Feces Attack’ During a Performance: ‘Covered in X from Head to Toe, They Came Closer—Terrifying’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Harisu revealed the full story behind the so-called ‘nightclub human feces attack’ incident she experienced in the past.

On the 9th, a video titled ‘Harisu: The Shocking True Story of Nearly Getting Hit by a Poop Shower 23 Years Ago’ was posted on the YouTube channel Studio830.

In the video, Harisu mentioned the ‘nightclub human feces attack’ incident that occurred in 2002. Recalling the incident, Harisu began, ‘Even now, when I think about it, it’s really terrifying.’

Harisu vividly described what happened: ‘I went to a nightclub for an event, and suddenly the audience members watching parted like the Red Sea, opening up a path. I wondered, “What’s going on?” Then someone was walking toward me carrying an icebox.’ Harisu added, ‘There was a really strong foul smell.’

The managers at the venue immediately sprang into action in response to the unexpected situation. Harisu said, ‘My managers who were onstage rushed out and stopped the person.’ It was a frightening moment that could easily have led to a serious accident.

Harisu also explained the background to the incident. ‘There was local rivalry in the area, with nearby businesses competing against one another, right? The place where I went to perform was huge and very popular. I was popular at the time, too, so a lot of people flocked there,’ Harisu said.

Harisu continued, ‘So, bearing a grudge over that, the person smeared human feces on their body and filled an icebox with butane canisters, then came to threaten me. They were stopped before they got to me, and it made huge news at the time.’

Harisu said with a smile, ‘And that venue did really well. It actually turned into a blessing in disguise. Those people ended up giving it publicity.’

Harisu is widely known as the first transgender entertainer in the Korean entertainment industry. A cosmetics commercial in 2001 made a strong impression on the public and brought Harisu to prominence. Since then, Harisu has established a distinctive presence in various fields, including work as a singer, actor and broadcaster.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.