‘Delivery worker’s fatal accident’ Former announcer Park Shin-young: “I won’t let myself be broken, if only because I feel aggrieved”

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Former MBC Sports Plus announcer Park Shin-young has resumed her activities on TikTok and has spoken directly about her feelings regarding the attention and reactions she has received.

On the 10th, Park Shin-young posted a message on her personal account, sharing her thoughts on the attention that poured in after news of her recent activities became public.

“I’ve grown stronger and more courageous, to the point where I can now confidently speak up for myself,” she said. “I’m doing my best every day to live in a way that lets me hold my head high, no matter what I hear.”

She added, “I’ll work hard to show you an even better side of myself going forward. I hope you won’t worry, because I won’t be easily shaken or brought down, so that the time I’ve endured won’t have been in vain.”

She also expressed her gratitude, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone who has worried about me and everyone who warmly welcomed me back, saying it had been a long time.”

Park Shin-young recently drew attention after her activities on TikTok came to light. She runs her account under the name “Anna” and posts content in English to communicate with users overseas. She is active as an influencer, sharing a range of content, including livestreams and videos related to fashion and dance, and reportedly has around 80,000 followers.

Park Shin-young, who entered broadcasting in 2014 as an announcer for MBC Sports Plus, graduated from the economics department at New York University (NYU) in the United States. She also drew attention for conducting interviews with foreign athletes without an interpreter, thanks to her fluent English.

However, she stopped working in broadcasting after a traffic accident in Sangam-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, in May 2021. At the time, the SUV Park Shin-young was driving collided with a motorcycle at an intersection, killing a delivery worker in their 50s.

The investigation and trial established, among other things, that Park Shin-young entered the intersection on a yellow light and was driving at 102 km/h in an area with a speed limit of 40 km/h. Investigators also found that the motorcyclist entered the intersection on a red light.

In December 2021, the Seoul Western District Court fined Park Shin-young 15 million won after she was indicted on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, resulting in death. Prosecutors sought a one-year prison sentence, but the court took into account the defendant’s remorse, whether she had a prior criminal record, the settlement with the bereaved family, and some fault on the victim’s side, among other factors.

Park Shin-young, who stopped working in broadcasting after the accident, also announced a move into business in February this year. She reportedly became co-CEO of PH Company and launched a handbag brand.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

I’ve grown much stronger and more courageous, enough to speak up for myself now!

No matter what anyone says, I’m doing my best and working hard to live in a way that lets me hold my head high! I’ll work even harder to show you only the best of myself going forward!

I won’t let myself be broken so easily, if only because I feel aggrieved at having endured such a difficult time. Don’t worry.

Thank you to everyone who worried about me, and to everyone who said they missed me and warmly welcomed me back.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.