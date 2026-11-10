Kim Jae-young signs exclusive contract with Fantagio, joining Kim Seonho and Moon Ga-young under the same roof

Photo: Fantagio

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Jae-young is set to make a fresh start at Fantagio.

On the 10th, Fantagio announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Kim Jae-young,” adding, “We will spare no effort in supporting him so that he can fully showcase his abilities as he builds a filmography of his own with his steady acting skills and distinctive charm.”

Since making his acting debut in the 2013 film No Breathing, Kim Jae-young has established himself as an actor through active work across genres and characters in a range of projects, including the dramas Reflection of You, Love in Contract, The Judge from Hell, and Idol I.

True to his background as a model, Kim Jae-young boasts a tall, well-built physique and striking looks. In the recent TVING original series Make Me Tremble, he played Dokgo Dal and delivered a textbook romantic comedy performance. His delicate emotional acting enhanced the character’s appeal and brought a sense of excitement to viewers, while also making a strong impression in the romance genre.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae-young is set to transform into an intense villain character in his confirmed next film, The Roundup 5, and show the public a new side of himself once again. Having demonstrated a broad acting range by moving between good and evil, anticipation is building over what he will do next.

Fantagio, which has signed an exclusive contract with Kim Jae-young, is a management agency representing a diverse roster of artists, including Baek Yoon-sik, Kim Seonho, Moon Ga-young, Lee Sung-kyung, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Se-young, Cha Jun-hwan, ASTRO, LEE CHANGSUB, and Lun8. The company continues to expand its influence in various fields, including film and drama production and overseas performances.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.