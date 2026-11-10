Kim Woo-bin keeping tabs on a fan’s wedding? “Seo-yeon, why didn’t you tell me the date?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Kim Woo-bin has drawn attention after sharing an SNS post in which he directly mentioned a fan by name and asked for the date of the fan’s wedding. The post has also sparked speculation that he might attend the wedding, and his special affection for his fans is making headlines.

Kim Woo-bin recently posted a photo of colorful envelopes on his SNS story along with the message, “Seo-yeon, how can you tell me the venue and time but not the wedding date?”

The photo shows letter envelopes in various colors, including pink, yellow and orange, spread across a table. Some are decorated with cute drawings and stickers, drawing attention.

Kim Woo-bin playfully pointed out that the wedding date was missing while directly mentioning “Seo-yeon,” which appears to be the fan’s real name. His seemingly puzzled reaction after receiving the venue and time but not the most important detail—the date—amused people.

It is heartwarming to see him seemingly take such care with the wedding news of one person among his many fans. His characteristic warmth also comes through in the way he directly mentions the fan by name and appears to publicly ask for an answer.

Kim Woo-bin is himself a newlywed, having married actress Shin Min-a last December.

The two had been publicly dating for about 10 years, since 2015, before holding a private wedding on December 20 last year at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The entertainment industry’s celebrated long-running couple, who had stood by each other for so long, tied the knot and received many congratulations.

With their first wedding anniversary approaching, the two recently made headlines after being spotted attending an acquaintance’s wedding together. On the 9th, photos of Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a attending the wedding of someone affiliated with their agency, AM Entertainment, together spread across online communities. Shin Min-a gave a congratulatory speech, while Kim Woo-bin was also said to have celebrated the marriage alongside fellow actors from the same agency, including Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Bong-ryun.

After sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their lives at an acquaintance’s wedding, Kim Woo-bin has now also posted a direct question about a fan’s wedding date, drawing attention to his unusual connection with weddings.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin will return to television in “Gift,” a new Saturday-Sunday drama on tvN premiering on December 5. “Gift” is a coming-of-age sports drama about a former professional baseball pitching coach who, after an unexpected accident, gains the special ability to recognize players’ potential and becomes the coach of a high school baseball team ranked last in the country.

Kim Woo-bin will take on a new acting role as baseball coach Jeong Min-yong. His wife, Shin Min-a, is also appearing as Empress Navier in Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress,” and continues to stay busy with acting projects after their marriage.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.