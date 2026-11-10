So Ji-sub Brings Fans to Tears With a Gold Gift This Time... A Big Event That Rocked His Fan Meeting

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor So Ji-sub showed his extraordinary love for his fans by giving them generous gold gifts this time, after previously gifting the production crew.

So Ji-sub met with local fans at his Asia fan meeting, “Soulmate The Timeless,” held on the 7th at the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan.

According to local Taiwanese media outlets, including NOWnews, TVBS and United Daily News, about 2,000 people filled the venue that day.

As So Ji-sub talked about his work and recent activities, he announced that a surprise gift had been prepared for the fans who came to the event, stirring excitement in the audience. The gift, once revealed, was none other than gold.

“Whenever filming wraps on a project, I usually prepare gifts to thank the production crew for all their hard work, and gold got the best response,” So Ji-sub explained. “This time, I prepared something special for my Taiwanese fans, who always show me so much love.”

To give away the gold, he had to complete a quiz mission with the audience. The rules required him to answer five out of seven questions correctly about his past projects and fan meetings.

So Ji-sub was thrown by some unexpectedly detailed questions, but with enthusiastic hints and help from the 2,000 fans, he managed to answer five correctly.

In the number drawing that followed, a female fan seated on the sixth floor was named the winner.

The fan went onstage and burst into tears of emotion as she received the “specially made pure-gold plaque” directly from So Ji-sub.

The gold plaque had been carefully engraved with a message of thanks to his Taiwanese fans, So Ji-sub’s name and the event date, “November 7,” adding to the emotion.

The host joked that after giving away gold, perhaps So Ji-sub would give away a house next time. Laughing, So Ji-sub replied, “I’ll work even harder on my projects from now on,” bringing a warm atmosphere to the event.

The heartwarming stories about So Ji-sub’s “gold gifts” are already well known in the entertainment industry.

Last July, when the SBS drama “Kim Bujang” ended, he gave each of the approximately 300 cast and crew members one gram of pure gold out of his own pocket. The estimated cost at the time was around 100 million won, making headlines. He also gifted gold to every member of the team after filming wrapped on the Netflix series “Gwangjang” last year.

In a past broadcast, So Ji-sub explained why he pays for the gifts himself: “I wanted them to be more than simple souvenirs. I wanted them to have practical value, so that if someone ever faced financial hardship later on, they could sell them and get some help.”

Even amid the glitz of the entertainment industry, his genuine thoughtfulness toward those around him and his fans shone once again.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.