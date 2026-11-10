LA Korean Restaurant That Fanned ‘Jennie and V Getting Back Together’ Rumors Suddenly Deletes Only V’s Name

A Korean restaurant in Los Angeles, U.S., that reignited dating rumors by claiming BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V had visited together reportedly deleted only V’s name from its post following the controversy.

Overseas entertainment outlet Kagit highlighted changes to social media posts by Toad House, a Korean restaurant in Koreatown, Los Angeles, in an article updated on the 8th.

According to the report, the restaurant recently posted a photo of Jennie’s autograph on its official social media account and claimed that she had visited the restaurant last November with a group that included V.

The restaurant said that some customers there at the time recognized the two, and that they were able to get only Jennie’s autograph because V left first.

The post spread quickly online, as the two had been embroiled in dating rumors several times in the past. Fans were especially interested because the restaurant had directly mentioned that they visited together.

However, some fans questioned whether the claimed timing of the visit matched the two’s schedules at the time. Others pointed out that the restaurant’s account alone could not confirm whether they had actually visited together.

The restaurant later edited the post, removing references to V. The information that Jennie had visited the restaurant was reportedly left unchanged.

The restaurant, which had initially drawn attention by mentioning that the two visited together, deleted only V’s name after the controversy. The specific reason for the edit, however, has not been confirmed.

The restaurant later posted that Jennie had visited twice, again emphasizing her autograph and visits. It also thanked her and said it would serve its best samgyeopsal on her next visit.

Meanwhile, Jennie and V have been embroiled in dating rumors several times, beginning with speculation in 2022 that they had traveled together to Jeju Island. In 2023, a video surfaced showing a man and a woman believed to be the two walking hand in hand in Paris, France, drawing attention.

Rumors of a breakup also emerged, but neither side officially confirmed whether they had been dating. No evidence has been found to substantiate that the two actually visited the LA restaurant together.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.