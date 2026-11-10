Even Kim Gura, rumored to have a 30 billion won fortune, was brought down by stocks... “I lost all the money I made this year”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Gura, rumored to have a 30 billion won fortune, drew attention after revealing that he had suffered considerable losses from stock investments this year.

On the 9th, stock investing was discussed on Kim Gura’s YouTube channel.

When stocks came up that day, Kim Gura said, “I have losses too,” and reacted ruefully.

He candidly said, “I’ve actually been investing in stocks for ten-odd years. I’m not saying this to brag, but my cumulative returns have been good, and this year I’ve suffered enormous losses.”

He added, “Actually, my account has gone back to its value in November last year. I’ve lost all the money I made this year. So imagine how much worse it must be for all of you.”

His remarks are understood to mean that he gave back a considerable portion of the gains he had made through stock investments this year, bringing his account’s value back to its level in November last year. They do not mean that he lost all of his invested principal.

Kim Gura had previously drawn attention over the size of his fortune. His son Gree recently speculated about his father’s assets on his own YouTube channel, saying, “I think it might be in the 5 billion to 10 billion won range, or the 10 billion to 30 billion won range.”

At the time, Gree explained, “My father worked for a long time without taking a break. I don’t know the exact value of his assets, but I think he was probably smart and good at managing his finances, too.” The remark drew attention to the so-called “30 billion won fortune” rumor about Kim Gura.

Kim Gura divorced in 2015 and remarried in December 2020 to a woman who is 12 years his junior and not in the entertainment industry. They had a daughter in 2021. His son Gree, whom he had with his ex-wife, and his late-in-life daughter are 23 years apart in age.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.