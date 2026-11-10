Song Jia strives to be known as a golfer, not Song Chong-gug’s daughter, but falls short by two strokes this time

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Song Jia, a professional golfer and the daughter of former national soccer player Song Chong-gug, was narrowly eliminated from the qualifying tournament for a place on the 2027 KLPGA Regular Tour. She staged a dramatic comeback over the final nine holes on the last day, but fell just two strokes short of advancing to the main round, adding to the disappointment.

Golf industry sources said on the 10th that Song Jia shot a two-round total of 3-over-par 147 in Group C of the preliminary round of the 2027 KLPGA Regular Tour Seed Ranking Tournament, held at Muan Country Club in Muan, South Jeolla Province, from the 5th to the 6th.

She finished 49th, just two strokes short of the 34th-place cutoff for advancing to the main round.

The way the tournament unfolded made the result even more frustrating. After opening with a 1-over-par 73, Song Jia faltered with a 41 on the front nine on the second day. But she showed resilience, shooting a 33 on the back nine. She never gave up and clawed back strokes, but still fell just two strokes short of qualifying for the main round.

What makes this result all the more striking is the bold ambition Song Jia made public just seven months ago.

On the 5th of last April, Song Jia completed her regular-tour debut by tying for 46th at the KLPGA Tour’s The Sienna Open 2026, held in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. At the time, she said, “I want to join the LPGA Tour within the next three years. To do that, I think I’ll need to win a lot,” expressing her goal of competing on the global stage.

Her mother, actor Park Yeon-su, was also spotted attending in person to cheer her on during her regular-tour debut, drawing attention.

However, her subsequent attempts to secure a place on the Regular Tour have not been easy. This year, Song Jia competed in 14 KLPGA Dream Tour events and earned total prize money of 4,982,625 won. But she did not finish in the top 15 of the money standings, which would have earned her a Regular Tour card, and was eliminated in the preliminary round of the Seed Ranking Tournament, her last opportunity.

As a result, Song Jia has failed to qualify for the 2027 Regular Tour through this Seed Ranking Tournament.

Song Jia first became known to the public as a child through her appearance on MBC’s “Dad! Where Are We Going?” She appeared alongside her father, Song Chong-gug, one of the stars of South Korea’s historic run to the semifinals at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, and won viewers’ affection. She has since grown into a 19-year-old professional golfer.

Song Jia began playing golf in her first year of middle school and finished 10th in the KLPGA Jump Tour money rankings last year, earning full membership. She then gained experience on the Dream Tour and continued to pursue a professional career in earnest. After earning full membership last year, she said, “I will establish myself as golfer Song Jia, not as Song Chong-gug’s daughter,” vowing to be recognized in her own right.

With the big dream of “reaching the LPGA within three years,” attention is now focused on whether Song Jia can overcome this disappointment and make another push to break into the sport’s top tier.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.