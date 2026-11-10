Park Bo-gum’s unexpected reason for often visiting Go Kyung-pyo’s father: “He runs a makguksu restaurant; it’s so delicious” (The Village Barber 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The unexpected reason actor Park Bo-gum sees Go Kyung-pyo’s father more often than Go himself does was revealed, drawing laughs.

On the 8th, tvN released a preview of The Village Barber 2 through its official channel, titled “The Reason Park Bo-gum Often Visits Go Kyung-pyo’s Dad.”

In the video, Park Bo-gum brought up Go Kyung-pyo’s father, saying, “Kyung-pyo’s father is in the restaurant business.” Go Kyung-pyo explained, “That’s right. He runs a makguksu restaurant.”

Go Kyung-pyo then shared an unexpected anecdote about Park Bo-gum that sent the set into laughter. “What’s really funny about Bo-gum is that he sees my dad more often than I do,” he said, adding, “He goes to the restaurant to eat.”

Hearing this, Lee Sang-yi burst out laughing and asked, “What’s going on there? Is it because the food is so delicious?” Go Kyung-pyo simply replied, “Yeah,” adding to the laughter.

The tvN variety show The Village Barber 2 will premiere at 7:45 p.m. on the 29th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.