Jo Hye-ryun and her whole family escaped from the heretical group 'Nam-myoho-renge-kyo'... 'We need to root out frightening cults'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has emerged that comedian Jo Hye-ryun left the religion she had followed with her family in the past and is continuing to practice Christianity.

On the 9th, Tak Ji-won, director of Modern Religion, appeared on the YouTube channel 'Lee Sung-mi's Motganda' and discussed religious groups' proselytizing methods and the size of their followings.

When Lee Sung-mi asked which religious groups currently had many followers, Tak mentioned the World Mission Society Church of God and Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji).

He then brought up Jo Hye-ryun's past religious life and said, "Thanks to Deaconess Jo's prayers and concern, her whole family left Nam-myoho-renge-kyo and is now leading a wonderful life of faith."

Lee Sung-mi introduced a Christian book written by Jo Hye-ryun and shared details of a recent phone conversation.

Lee Sung-mi said, "I spoke with Jo Hye-ryun yesterday, and she said, 'I hope this gets a lot more attention. I'm trying to crack down on some cults.'"

Tak said, "When talking about heretical groups, there's no way I can leave out Deaconess Jo Hye-ryun," adding, "Didn't people say that even if everyone else fell away, Deaconess Jo Hye-ryun would never be able to come back? In the end, she returned and is praying for and helping us."

He described Nam-myoho-renge-kyo as a "frightening cult" and put its membership at "around 1 million."

Jo Hye-ryun was formerly a member of a religious group that originated in Japan and is now known to have converted to Christianity.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.