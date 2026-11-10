Hwang Jung-eum’s Unexpected Reply to a Rude Remark: “Greasy Hair—Has She Given Up on Being an Actress?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has drawn attention after leaving a comment herself in response to claims that she had “let go of her actress image,” prompted by candid photos of her everyday life.

Recently, an SNS account posted photos of Hwang Jung-eum’s everyday life with the caption, “A recent look at Hwang Jung-eum, who seems to have let go of a lot as an actress.”

The post showed a side of Hwang Jung-eum quite different from her glamorous days as an actress, along with the caption, “A mom of two boys, after all 😢😢.”

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum wore a casual outfit pairing a blue short-sleeved T-shirt with a gray knit skirt and sneakers. She had her hair down naturally and appeared to be enjoying her day without much styling.

The post’s author described Hwang Jung-eum’s look as “a very relaxed everyday look with greasy hair,” emphasizing her image as a “real-life mom” raising two sons.

But online users reacted differently. Many commented that her beauty and slim figure still stood out, even without glamorous styling.

Online users marveled at Hwang Jung-eum’s natural charm, leaving comments such as, “That slim stomach in a knit skirt, and she’s a mom of two boys? She really is an actress—on another level,” “She looks like a Hollywood star. Why does she look even prettier these days?” and “It has that effortless-but-put-together vibe—is it just me who thinks she looks pretty?”

What especially caught people’s attention was Hwang Jung-eum’s response. She left a brief comment, “I’m sorry,” on the post evaluating her appearance.

Even in response to the remark that she had “let go of a lot as an actress,” which could come across as somewhat rude, she replied briefly without much pushback. Fans sent messages of support, including, “You’re still beautiful” and “I support you, both as a woman and as a mom.”

Recently, Hwang Jung-eum has continued sharing candid glimpses of her everyday life without being bothered by the varied reactions to her appearance.

Photos showing her tanned skin and makeup-free face have sometimes made her the subject of comments judging her appearance. But last September, while also addressing malicious comments about her looks, she shared content in which she had a personal color analysis to find shades that suited her.

On the 2nd, she also posted a photo naturally showing even the blemishes on her skin, alongside the words, “Real life begins at 40.” She has continued to show herself as she is, rather than presenting a perfectly styled image.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum has been raising her two sons since divorcing her ex-husband in May last year. She is currently connecting with fans by sharing everyday moments, including parenting, through SNS and YouTube.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.