Lee So-ra in copyright dispute with longtime partner over “The Wind Blows”—what happened?

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] It has emerged belatedly that singer Lee So-ra has taken legal action against the former head of her agency over recording-related rights to 45 songs, including her signature hit “The Wind Blows.” The case has drawn attention to its background because the person on the other side of the seizure proceedings had worked alongside Lee So-ra in her music career for many years.

According to Sports Kyunghyang on the 10th, Lee So-ra applied to the Incheon District Court on February 3 for an attachment order covering neighboring rights related to recordings, against former CEO Kim of her former agency, Seiren.

The court issued an order to amend the filing on the 4th of the same month. After an amended filing was submitted on the 10th, it granted the application for an attachment order on the 13th. Procedures related to registering the rights were subsequently carried out through March, according to reports.

The attachment covers as many as 45 songs. The rights reportedly include those related to her sixth full-length album, “Crescent Moon,” which features her signature hit “The Wind Blows,” as well as her seventh and eighth albums and remake albums.

“The Wind Blows” stands out in particular because it is one of Lee So-ra’s signature songs and has been loved for more than 20 years since its release in 2004.

Neighboring rights are distinct from the copyrights granted to lyricists and composers; they are rights afforded in connection with a singer’s performance or the production of a recording. When a court issues an attachment order, the disposal of those rights and other matters may be restricted under legal procedures.

What draws attention is that the opposing party in the attachment proceedings is the former agency head who worked with Lee So-ra for many years earlier in her career. Former CEO Kim reportedly headed Seiren, Lee So-ra’s agency at the time, and was involved in album production and concert activities. In fact, Kim was listed as the person in charge of management in the credits for Lee So-ra’s fifth full-length album, “Sora’s Diary,” released in 2002.

Questions are mounting because the two, who shared a musical connection for many years, have become parties to legal proceedings over recording-related rights.

Lee So-ra has recently returned to variety television after a long absence while continuing her active music career. She made a surprise appearance in the “’95 Seoul Music Festival” project on MBC’s “How Do You Play?,” which aired on the 7th. She received a standing ovation from the cast after delivering a powerful performance of Shin Hyo-bum’s “I Love You” with singer Gummy.

Despite meeting for the first time that day, the two displayed near-perfect chemistry, drawing admiration.

Lee So-ra said, “I’ve never performed onstage with Gummy. It was the first time I’d even seen her face.” Explaining her appearance on the variety show, she added, “I wanted to try something new in 2026. Since Yoo Jae-suk was doing it, I thought he’d make me feel comfortable and take good care of me.”

In July this year, Lee So-ra also marked a new beginning in her music career by releasing “I’ll Forget Your Face Completely,” her first new song in about seven years. Released through her new agency, Marehim Entertainment, the song was composed by Choi Jeong-hoon of Jannabi, with lyrics written by Lee So-ra herself, and delighted fans who had waited through her long hiatus. At the time of the release, she expressed her affection for her fans, saying, “I’m sincerely grateful to the fans who waited for my music for so long without forgetting me, and to everyone who helped with the work.”

Lee So-ra debuted in 1993 as a member of the group Strange People and turned to a solo career in 1995. She went on to establish herself as one of Korea’s leading female vocalists, releasing numerous hit songs including “I’m Happy,” “Proposal,” “Please,” “The Wind Blows” and “Don’t Say It’s Not Love.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.