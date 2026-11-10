Dex, Who Paused YouTube, Breaks His Silence After Two Months... His Intense Masculine Appeal Gets an “Upgrade”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] TV personality Dex resumed his social media activity after about two months and shared a welcome update.

On the 9th, Dex posted several photos on social media, including campaign shots for a beauty brand he currently represents as an exclusive model and behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

It had been about two months since Dex last posted on social media, after September. In the newly released photos, he looked right at home in a classic leather jacket, showing off his signature intense masculinity and sharp features.

His commanding presence at the shoot and professional poses instantly captured viewers’ attention.

Earlier, in June, Dex uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel titled “I’ll Put a Comma in My Seven-Year YouTube Journey” and announced that he would temporarily suspend his YouTube activities.

At the time, he said that, looking back on the seven years he had spent working nonstop, he would take a short break to recharge and overcome burnout.

Dex, who had kept up a busy schedule even after announcing his YouTube hiatus, has ended about a month of silence on social media by sharing an update with an even more mature look, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.