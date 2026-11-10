“Was Being Bullied Her Own Fault?”... A Classmate’s Post About ‘I’m Solo’ Season 34’s Young-ja Draws Backlash Instead

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A post by a former classmate alleging things about the school days of Young-ja from Season 34 of the ENA and SBS Plus variety show ‘I’m Solo’ has drawn attention online. But it is the netizen who wrote the post who is now facing a wave of criticism.

A post titled “I think my high school classmate is on ‘I’m Solo’” recently appeared on an online community.

The author, identified only as A, said that while watching the show, they thought someone believed to be Young-ja from Season 34 looked like a friend who had attended the same school in the past.

A wrote, “At first, I thought she was just someone who looked similar, but when I saw her smile, that friend from back then immediately came to mind.” A went on to say that after looking at information mentioned on the show, including the person’s year of birth, hometown, education and occupation, they guessed she was the classmate they remembered.

Young-ja from Season 34 was born in 1994 and is a Korean medicine doctor in her sixth year as a specialist in Korean internal medicine. On the show, she has expressed interest in Young-cheol and Young-ho and continues to meet with the other participants.

A also spoke about Young-ja’s school days. A claimed that she was an excellent student, good enough to rank first in the entire school, and often focused on studying by herself rather than socializing with other students, even during breaks.

A recalled, “She was a child who had almost no friends and spent much of her time alone.” A also said that although she was usually quiet, she would smile especially brightly when she met a friend she was close to, and explained that her expression on the show was similar to how she looked back then.

A went on to claim, “I remember that she didn’t get much attention from her classmates and that everyone treated Young-ja as if she didn’t exist.” A added, “Considering how she was back then, the fact that she appeared on a program like this was surprising in itself,” expressing surprise.

However, netizens who saw the post reacted differently from what A had expected. Many said it was inappropriate to judge Young-ja negatively simply because she did not socialize with other students and focused on studying during her school years.

Online, people commented, “What’s wrong with studying and spending time alone? It’s not as if she committed any acts of school violence”; “There’s no reason to criticize her just because she had no friends”; “Has anyone even said she harmed someone?”; and “The person claiming to be her classmate seems even stranger.”

As the controversy grew, A reportedly clarified in an additional post that they had not bullied Young-ja or participated in school violence, and had simply meant that they did not have much contact with her at the time.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the person who wrote the post was actually Young-ja’s classmate. The school-day anecdotes in the post are also the writer’s personal memories and claims, and have not been verified as fact.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.