Is ‘I Live Alone’ Star Kim Min Paying the Price for Fame? Impersonation Accounts Spring Up Across Social Media, With Warning About Money Requests

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min has urged fans to exercise extra caution, expressing concern about harm caused by social media impersonation accounts. His agency warned that it would take legal action if the impersonation continued.

On the 9th, Kim Min’s agency Ollo Company said in a post on its official social media account, “Recently, numerous accounts impersonating the artist have been found on social media, using actor Kim Min’s profile photos, posts, and similar account IDs.”

According to the agency, these accounts are misleading fans by using Kim Min’s photos and posts without permission or creating IDs similar to those of his real accounts.

The agency provided information about the official social media accounts run by Kim Min and Ollo Company, emphasizing that any similar accounts other than those are unaffiliated with the actor or his agency.

It also warned of the possibility of financial harm through impersonation accounts. The agency made clear, “Neither the artist nor Ollo Company will ever use direct messages (DMs) to ask for personal information or money, initiate private conversations, or encourage people to participate in events.”

The agency said it was “continuously monitoring the situation to prevent fans from being victimized and protect the artist’s rights and interests,” and took a firm stance, saying, “We plan to take legal action if the impersonation continues.”

Meanwhile, Kim Min recently appeared on MBC’s entertainment program ‘I Live Alone,’ drawing viewers’ attention with his distinctive way of life.

On the show, he revealed how he lives in an approximately 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. His simple, nature-oriented daily life—including using a generator for electricity and repairing the old house himself—became a talking point. In particular, his back-to-nature lifestyle, far removed from the glamorous life of an actor, and his unpretentious charm made a strong impression on viewers.

Since making his debut in 2011, Kim Min has become known for appearing in Disney+’s ‘Big Bet’ and ‘A Shop for Killers,’ as well as the film ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ among other works.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.