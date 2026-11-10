“What I did was indeed child abuse”... SOS couple’s wife referred to prosecutors, reveals taking 30 psychiatric pills

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The wife of the SOS couple, who came under fire for inappropriate behavior toward her son after appearing on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” said she voluntarily reported herself for child abuse after the show aired.

Lee Jin-yi recently posted a lengthy message on her social media. First, she expressed her thanks, saying, “Some people may wonder who I am to write something like this, or say they aren’t interested in your family matters. But there are also many people who sincerely worry about my son and me, and I’ve received a lot of comfort and interest from you, so I’m grateful.”

She drew particular attention by revealing that she had gone through the process of reporting child abuse after the show aired. Lee Jin-yi said, “First, after consulting with ‘Oh Eun Young’s Report,’ I voluntarily reported myself for child abuse.” She added, “I inflicted physical and emotional abuse, and my husband’s neglect was recognized because he knowingly stood by. We both underwent the full investigation under the child-abuse reporting procedure and were referred to prosecutors.”

She added, “The court ordered us to complete 56 hours of mandatory parent education.”

She also said that she is receiving help from relevant organizations to create a healthy environment in which to raise her child. “Every week, people from a child protection and welfare agency come by, ask how Sihoon and I have been doing, and talk with us. I’m working on learning how to raise and play with a baby, and how to help a child avoid emotional hurt, imagine freely, and spread his wings,” she explained.

She also said, “Once a month, people from the district office and the police come by to check whether the environment is suitable for raising a baby and whether the baby is doing well.” She explained that she is working to prevent a recurrence by having the child’s caregiving environment and her own behavior monitored.

Lee Jin-yi also opened up about the serious state of her mental and physical health. She said, “At the time of the report, my depression was extremely severe, so staff from a suicide prevention center came out. A police officer told my husband that the mother was in greater danger than the child and seriously asked whether he should have me admitted to a hospital for a while.”

However, she said she could not choose inpatient treatment because of practical childcare issues. “As everyone who watched the show knows, I’m not on good terms with my own family, and I don’t have a mother. My in-laws are elderly because my husband was nearly a late-in-life child, and they have great difficulty caring for the baby,” she said. “So there was no one at all who could look after the baby. I couldn’t be hospitalized and only increased my psychiatric medication a little.”

She also disclosed how much medication she is currently taking. “The show said 20 pills, but right now I take 24, not counting emergency medication, and up to 29 with it. I’m taking 30 psychiatric pills a day and somehow getting by, not knowing whether I’ll live or die,” she said.

She added, “Because of that, I developed acute hepatitis and acute diabetes and was hospitalized, but for Sihoon, taking my medication regularly and doing what I could to make the baby suffer less was the only thing I could do at the time.”

She said she had thought her depression was only postpartum depression that began after she gave birth, but later learned that it was a psychological problem that had persisted for a long time.

Lee Jin-yi confessed, “I thought my depression had started after I gave birth, but I only learned during a counseling session with a psychological counselor at Dr. Oh Eun-young’s center that my depression had continued since I was diagnosed with childhood depression.” She added, “Somewhere in my heart, something had been rotting away for more than 15 years.”

However, she said, “I know very well that none of this—not my severe depression, panic disorder, or the many suicide attempts—can serve as a shield or an excuse for the way I treated Sihoon.”

She explained that appearing on the show was also a choice she made to face her problems and change her behavior. Lee Jin-yi said, “Even before I went on the show, I thought what I was doing might be child abuse, but wondered whether it really counted as child abuse, and spent a lot of time thinking about how to make things better.” She added, “But it wasn’t easy to correct my behavior.”

She added, “I recognized my problem and decided to go on the show despite the embarrassment so I could understand why I behaved that way and change my behavior. My priority was simply to protect the baby I gave birth to from the monster called ‘mother.’”

She also spoke candidly about her feelings regarding her family situation. “I know perfectly well that if I were not here, my husband, child, and even our dog could be a perfectly happy family,” she said. “But I wanted Sihoon to forgive me, and I wanted to change everything I could.”

Explaining why she decided to appear on the show, she described how desperate she had felt at the time: “I went on because I really wanted to live and wanted to save Sihoon. Otherwise, either I would die first or Sihoon would be tormented to death. I felt that it wouldn’t end unless one of us was finished, so I accepted the broadcaster’s help despite feeling ashamed to ask.”

She said she did not regret appearing on the show despite expecting criticism. Lee Jin-yi said, “I don’t deny that I did wrong. What I did was indeed child abuse. I admit it.” She added, “But I’ve made a lot of efforts to get better, and I’m still doing so.”

She added, “I’m getting much better by going to the counseling center that ‘Oh Eun Young’s Report’ connected me with.” She said, “I knew I’d get a lot of abuse when I went on the show, so I don’t regret it. I don’t mind if you criticize me more. What I did was bad enough to deserve even more criticism.”

She also expressed gratitude for the criticism and attention directed at her. “I just want to say thank you for all the attention and caring words you’ve given me, and even to everyone who has reprimanded me,” she said. “With your attention, I’ll do my very best to raise Sihoon well.”

Finally, she expressed her hope of becoming a mother who can show her child love. Lee Jin-yi said, “Since I had to summon so much courage to appear on the show, I really want to get better soon and tell the baby every day, ‘Mommy loves you so, so much.’ I truly wanted to know why I was like this, and I thought that I could change my behavior only by understanding the reasons and causes.”

She added, “I went on the show because I really wanted to live, to live well with Sihoon, and to live together with my husband and our dog. I just wanted to be a little happy myself for once.” She added, “Thank you for all the comfort and support. Please support me as you watch me change.”

Finally, she reiterated that she would not use her depression or family situation, among other things, to justify her behavior.

Lee Jin-yi said, “I want to say again that I will not hide what I did to Sihoon, including using force against him and yelling at him, behind my depression, family problems, or my status as a victim of complex PTSD.” She added, “I don’t think that what I did to Sihoon can ever be justified or rationalized, under any circumstances.”

She concluded her post by saying, “I will accept the court’s punishment, continue counseling, and show you only that I’m getting better. Thank you for reading this long post.”

The SOS couple recently appeared on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” where they opened up about marital conflict and the difficulties they faced while raising their child.

On the show, the wife recalled how she suddenly became a mother after an unexpected pregnancy and childbirth. She confessed to the confusion she felt at having to welcome a child without sufficient preparation, saying, “I found out I was pregnant and gave birth at the same time. When I went to the hospital, I became a mother at a moment when I wasn’t prepared.”

The wife particularly expressed her distress, saying that she had difficulty controlling her emotions specifically in front of her child. “I don’t know why I’m like that. I feel like I want to die when I see myself acting that way in front of my child. I’ve never heard my child say ‘I love you.’ It’s because I know I behave badly toward the baby. I really want to change and say that I love him,” she said.

Dr. Oh Eun-young, who was watching, gave a firm assessment of the wife’s behavior. Emphasizing, “This is indeed child abuse,” Dr. Oh pointed to the seriousness of the situation.

The following is the full text of the SOS couple wife’s post.

Hello, I’m on MBC’s Oh Eun Young’s Report

I’m Lee Jin-yi of the SOS couple, who appeared on November 2 and 9.

Some may wonder who I am to write this, or say they’re not interested in your family matters,

but

there are also just as many people who sincerely worry about my son and me,

and I’ve received a lot of comfort and interest from you.

I’m grateful. First, after consulting with Oh Eun Young’s Report,

I voluntarily reported myself for child abuse, and I inflicted physical and emotional abuse.

My husband knew about it but stood by,

and his conduct was recognized as neglect. Both of us went through the child-abuse reporting process

and completed the investigation before being referred to prosecutors.

The court ordered me to complete 56 hours of mandatory parent education,

and I received that penalty. Every week, people from a child protection and welfare agency

come by and ask how Sihoon and I have been doing,

and talk with us about how to raise and play with a baby,

and how to help a child avoid emotional hurt,

imagine freely and spread his wings. I’m working on it.

Once a month, people from the district office and the police come by

to see whether the environment is suitable for raising the baby

and whether the baby is doing well.

At the time of the report, my depression was extremely severe, so

staff from a suicide prevention center came out, and a police officer

told my husband that the mother was in greater danger than the child and seriously asked

whether he should have me admitted to a hospital for a while. But, as everyone

who watched the show knows, I’m not on good terms with my own family,

and I don’t have a mother. My in-laws are elderly because my husband was nearly a late-in-life child, and they have great difficulty caring for the baby. So, with no one at all to look after the baby, I couldn’t be hospitalized

and only increased my psychiatric medication a little. The show said it was 20 pills,

but right now I take 24, not counting emergency medication,

and up to 29 with emergency medication.

I’m taking 30 psychiatric pills a day, teetering between life and death,

and somehow getting by. Because of that, I developed acute hepatitis too,

and acute diabetes, and was hospitalized, but for Sihoon,

taking my medication regularly was something I could do to help the baby

suffer less. At the time, that was the only thing I could do

and the only way.

I thought my depression had started after I gave birth,

but I learned that my depression had continued since I was diagnosed with childhood depression

only recently, while speaking with someone at Dr. Oh Eun-young’s center,

a psychological counselor.

Somewhere in my heart, for more than 15 years,

something had been rotting away...

But my severe depression and panic disorder,

and even my many suicide attempts, none of this can serve Sihoon

as a shield for the way I treated him,

or as an excuse. I know that very well.

That’s why, even before going on the show, I was already thinking that what I was doing

seemed like child abuse, but wondering whether it really counted as child abuse,

and thinking a lot about how I could make it better.

But it wasn’t easy to correct my behavior,

and, recognizing my problem, I decided to go on the show despite the embarrassment so I could understand why I behaved that way and change my behavior. My priority was simply to protect the baby I gave birth to from the monster called “mother.” I know, too, that if I alone were gone, my husband, child, and even our dog

could be a perfectly happy family.

I know that, too. But I wanted Sihoon to forgive me,

and I wanted to change everything I could.

I went on because I really wanted to live and wanted to save Sihoon.

Otherwise, either I would die first or Sihoon would be tormented to death,

and I felt it wouldn’t end unless one of us was finished.

So I accepted the broadcaster’s help, despite feeling ashamed to ask.

I don’t deny that I did wrong.

What I did was indeed child abuse.

I admit it. But I’ve made a lot of efforts to get much better,

and I’m still doing so. The people at Oh Eun Young’s Report

connected me with a counseling center, and I’m getting much better by going there.

I knew I’d get a lot of abuse when I went on the show, so I don’t regret it.

I don’t mind if you criticize me more. What I did was bad enough

to deserve even more criticism. And all the attention you give me,

your caring words, and even everyone who reprimands me,

I just want to say thank you for all of it.

With your attention, I’ll do my very best to raise Sihoon.

Since I had to summon so much courage to appear on the show,

I want to get better soon and tell the baby every day,

“Mommy loves you so, so much,”

I really want to say that. I truly wanted to know why I’m like this,

and I thought I had to understand the reasons and causes

in order to change my behavior.

I went on because I really wanted to live, to live well with Sihoon, and with my husband

and our dog, all together.

I just wanted to be a little happy myself for once.

Thank you for all the comfort and support.

I’ll wrap up here. Please watch me change,

and support me!

And I want to say again that, regarding what I did to Sihoon,

including using force against him and yelling at him, I will not hide those things behind the label of being a victim of my depression, family problems, and complex PTSD.

I don’t think what I did to Sihoon can ever be justified or rationalized, under any circumstances. I will accept the court’s punishment, continue counseling, and show you only that I’m getting better!

Thank you for reading this long post.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.