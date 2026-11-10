Heo Kyung-hwan: “I can’t believe it—this looks like a rigged show”... “Genius Dogs Appear,” Sparking AI Suspicions (Dogs to Brag About)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As the extraordinary abilities of the genius dogs on TV CHOSUN’s “Dogs to Brag About,” hosted by Heo Kyung-hwan, prompt suspicions of AI manipulation, Han Hye-jin shares the pain of losing the dog she had been with for 12 years, moving viewers.

TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “Dogs to Brag About,” premiering Wednesday, November 11, is Korea’s first variety show dedicated to showing off pet dogs, featuring celebrity dog owners appearing with their pets to show off their special charms. In the first episode, Lee Yeon-bok, Ye Ji-won, Brian, Kwon Eun-bi and Kim Yong-bin will bring their dogs and take part in a no-holds-barred “My Fur Baby Brag-Off.”

The show features genius and gifted dogs who are sure to get the studio buzzing, including Jack, who rides a skateboard through obstacles, and Coco, who reportedly knows around 100 Korean words. Jack climbs onto the board and pushes off the ground with his hind paws to pick up speed, then avoids obstacles along an S-shaped course. When he also shifts his weight to make a U-turn and brake, viewers exclaim, “Isn’t that a robot?”

Coco appears perched on the guardian’s shoulder and amazes everyone by quickly finding Korean word cards. Brian cries, “It’s AI!” and is left speechless, while MC Heo Kyung-hwan also voices his doubts, saying, “I can’t believe it. This seems like a rigged show.” But Coco gives everyone goosebumps by flawlessly completing an impromptu challenge to find the card bearing Heo Kyung-hwan’s name among several word cards. MC Han Hye-jin expresses her shock as Coco picks out a specified number from Jenga pieces numbered 1 through 45, saying, “This one seems human.”

Meanwhile, as MC Han Hye-jin comforts Kim Yong-bin’s dog, Tan-i, she opens up about the trauma she developed after the dog she had been with for 12 years passed away. When Tan-i shows signs of anxiety as Kim Yong-bin steps away to sing, Han Hye-jin immediately goes over and expertly soothes the dog. After Ye Ji-won, who has been watching, suggests, “I should get a dog,” Han Hye-jin reveals that she had a miniature pinscher for 12 years and says, “It crossed the rainbow bridge while I was away filming.”

Han Hye-jin goes on to recount how her dog passed away while she was away filming, sharing why she has become hesitant to welcome another dog: “I’m scared now.” Her deeply personal confession about the pain she carries moves the celebrity dog owners and leaves the studio subdued.

TV CHOSUN’s new variety show “Dogs to Brag About” will premiere on Wednesday, November 11.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.