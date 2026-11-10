Celebrity's outrageous remark to broadcaster: “I want to have sex with your daughters”... sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison on rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand / AFP-Yonhap News Agency

A revelation that Russell Brand (51), a British-born actor and comedian and the former husband of U.S. pop star Katy Perry (42), once made remarks on a TV program suggesting he wanted to have sex with a female broadcaster’s two underage daughters has caused shock.

On the 9th (local time, hereafter), Brand was found guilty at a court in London, United Kingdom, of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three people, and was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison. Meanwhile, footage of his past TV appearance has been recirculating, fueling controversy.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, who was involved in the exchange, said she could not take the situation as a joke and remembered Brand as a creepy and threatening person.

In 2006, Feltz appeared on 1 Leicester Square, an MTV talk show hosted by Brand. The two knew each other at the time, and Feltz had described her relationship with Brand as that of “good friends.”

The remark in question came while the two were talking. Brand asked Feltz, “Would it be okay if I had sex with you or one of your daughters?” Feltz looked displeased and replied, “No.”

Brand did not stop there. He continued, noting that one of Feltz’s two daughters was an adult. Feltz turned serious and drew a line, saying, “My answer is no.” When Brand asked again, “Neither of them?” Feltz said, “Neither of them. Stop it now.”

Brand continued, saying, “You have two daughters and not even one is okay? That’s so selfish.” Feltz replied, “When you have a daughter of your own one day, you’ll understand why I said that.”

The video has been recirculating online since Brand was previously found guilty of rape and sexual assault. Feltz had also expressed her discomfort with the scene several times in the past.

Feltz recently appeared on a TV program and spoke again about what happened. She said, “Brand said, completely unfazed, that he wanted to have sex with me and both my daughters. My youngest daughter was 15 at the time.”

She continued, “I can’t say I thought what he said was funny. It didn’t sound like a joke, either,” adding, “I realized then that there was something extremely creepy about him.”

In a 2024 interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Feltz said that she and Brand quickly became close when they first met, but that he also had another side that made her uncomfortable. She described the remark made on the show at the time as “disgusting.”

This is not the first controversy surrounding Brand’s past behavior. A scene from a 2010 Oscars red-carpet interview in which he showed a card reading “Obey” (“submit”) to his then-wife, pop star Katy Perry, on camera also resurfaced.

The two were being interviewed about the awards ceremony at the time. When Perry playfully pointed out that Brand had not properly watched the ceremony, he denied it and took issue with Perry’s swearing. He then held up a small card reading “Obey” in front of the camera and left, while Perry remained alone to finish the interview.

Meanwhile, on the 9th, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually molesting three people between 2004 and 2009.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge described Brand as a “sexual predator” and criticized his “astonishing arrogance.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.