‘Musical couple’ So Jeong-hwa pregnant three years after marrying nine-years-younger Cha Yun-hae: “Baby’s nickname is Sogeum”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Musical theater actress So Jeong-hwa, 41, has announced that she is expecting a baby three years after marrying her husband, Cha Yun-hae, 32, who is nine years her junior.

On the 9th, So Jeong-hwa personally announced her pregnancy in a post on social media: “Welcome, baby. A special guest has arrived at our home.”

So Jeong-hwa drew attention by revealing that the nickname for her unborn baby is “Sogeum” and sharing its special meaning. She explained that the name carries the meaning of “light and salt.” She said it was inspired by Hikaru, the character in the musical “Fan Letter,” in which she has performed for many years, whose name means “light,” and that she also attached significance to the surnames of both parents. She added that she hopes the child will grow into a presence like salt, something the world cannot do without.

So Jeong-hwa expressed her affection for the child she is expecting, saying, “Let’s meet safe and sound when it gets a little colder and it’s time to wear warm clothes.”

The sudden pregnancy announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow actors. Kim Hieora, Kim So-hyang, Lee Bom-sori and others shared in the joy, leaving congratulatory comments on So Jeong-hwa’s social media and wishing her a smooth delivery.

So Jeong-hwa and Cha Yun-hae have also drawn interest as an actor couple who first met on the musical stage.

So Jeong-hwa, born in 1985, and Cha Yun-hae, born in 1994, overcame their nine-year age difference and married in 2023. The two first met while appearing together in the 2021 musical “Fan Letter.” At the time, So Jeong-hwa played Hikaru, while Cha Yun-hae played Sehoon Jung under the name Kim Jin-uk, before changing his stage name, and the two performed together.

Now married, the two are preparing to welcome a new family member after sharing the happy news that they are expecting a baby three years into their marriage.

Meanwhile, So Jeong-hwa made her debut in the 2007 musical “Grease” and has since appeared in various productions, including “Murder Ballad,” “Fan Letter” and “Moon Story.” In particular, she has played Hikaru in “Fan Letter” since its original production, earning recognition for her solid acting skills.

Cha Yun-hae was formerly a member of the group HeartB and has appeared in musicals including “Ghost,” “Les Misérables,” “Cyrano” and “Moulin Rouge!” He is currently appearing before audiences as Kristoff in the musical “Frozen.”

Reporter Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.