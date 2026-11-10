Kwon Jae-kwan Spends 300 Million Won Collecting Bicycles and RC Cars... Shares Secret Tips with Husbands

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kwon Jae-kwan revealed that he had spent hundreds of millions of won on his distinctive hobbies, astonishing the cast and audience.

Kwon Jae-kwan and Cho Hyun-min appeared as guests on the KBS 2TV variety show Malja Show, which aired on the 9th.

That day, host Jung Bum-kyun brought up reports that Kwon had spent around 200 million to 300 million won on hobbies alone. Kim Young-hee, who heard this, could not hide her amazement, asking, "What kind of hobby could you possibly have to spend that much money on?" Jung also joked that it was the kind of spending that could cause friction between spouses.

Taken aback, Kwon looked nervous, saying, "Why does it feel like I'm the only one sweating?" He then named cycling as one of his main hobbies, explaining, "I like riding bicycles, and I also buy and collect models I like."

He drew particular attention by revealing the prices of some high-end models. Kwon said, "Some expensive bicycles cost well over 30 million won." When Jung reacted with surprise, saying that bicycles could cost as much as cars, Kwon explained that their light weight was a major advantage.

He even shared that he had traveled around the United States on one of those bicycles. Kim, however, quipped, "You could just ride it around your neighborhood. Why take it all the way to the U.S. just to ride it?"—prompting laughter throughout the studio.

Kwon's hobbies did not end there. He was also deeply into radio-controlled (RC) cars and revealed that he once owned more than 200 of them, astonishing everyone once again.

He went on to share his own tips for keeping up a collection. Kwon joked, "Getting to the first 10 is the hardest part. But once you get to the 11th, adding one more hardly makes a difference," adding, "You just have to get over that hurdle." He jokingly presented it as advice for husbands who enjoy their hobbies, drawing more laughs.

Kim reacted as if she could not bear to hear any more, while shouts of "Get out!" rang out from the audience, directed at Kwon.

Earlier, Kim had asked the audience to scold husbands who had done wrong on their behalf. In response, she laughed at the unexpected reaction, saying, "I've never seen an audience tell a guest to leave before."

Kwon made his debut as a comedian after being selected in KBS's 21st open recruitment class. He became known for playing General Kwon in the "Gamsuseong" segment of KBS 2TV's Gag Concert. He is married to comedian Kim Kyung-ah, and the two also appeared together on the JTBC variety show Don't Be the First One!

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.