Cho Hyun-min Resigns Himself to Wife Choi Seol-a’s Cosmetic Surgery: ‘3 Nose Jobs, 2 Eye Procedures’... ‘I Accept It as Her Hobby’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Cho Hyun-min shared how he came to resign himself to his wife Choi Seol-a’s repeated cosmetic surgeries.

Kwon Jae-kwan and Cho Hyun-min, both comedians, and Yoon Seung-yeol, husband of Kim Young-hee, appeared on the 42nd episode of KBS 2TV’s Malja Show, a special titled “Husbands Have Something to Say Too,” which aired on the 9th.

That day, Kim Young-hee brought up Choi Seol-a’s cosmetic surgery, telling Cho Hyun-min, “You live with a different woman every time.”

Cho Hyun-min recalled when his wife first had nose surgery while they were dating.

He said, “When I saw the photos after the surgery, she looked like a different woman,” adding, “It was so awkward that I felt like asking, ‘Who are you, speaking in Choi Seol-a’s voice?’”

He added, “I couldn’t even eat and avoided dating her for a month and a half. We weren’t going to break up, so I steeled myself, met her again, and after we grew close, we got married.”

Choi Seol-a continued to have cosmetic surgery after they got married.

MC Jeong Beom-gyun said that Choi Seol-a had nose surgery three times and eye surgery twice, and also had liposuction on her lower abdomen and thighs.

Cho Hyun-min said he saw Choi Seol-a sleeping in her room in an L-shaped seated position for a month and a half to keep the shape of her nose from being compressed after surgery.

He said, “If someone told me to sleep like that for over a month, I wouldn’t be able to. I was impressed by how committed she was to doing it for her own satisfaction.”

Cho Hyun-min joked that he had finally concluded that cosmetic surgery could not be stopped, adding, “If she has 100,000 won, she’ll want a procedure that costs 100,000 won; if she has 500,000 won, she’ll want one that costs 500,000 won.”

He added, “Since she goes through such a difficult process, I decided to think of it as an extreme sport and accept it as my wife’s hobby,” drawing laughs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.