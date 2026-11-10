"That really is Wrapstagram"... Dong Hyun "The Stun Gun" Kim wraps his chin and neck in plastic wrap to kiss his fourth son

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dong Hyun Kim, a TV personality and former mixed martial arts fighter, showed his affection for his fourth son, who is two months old.

On the 10th, Dong Hyun Kim shared a video on social media with the short caption "#Wrapstagram."

The video showed Dong Hyun Kim at home holding his youngest son and showering him with kisses. He had tightly wrapped clear plastic wrap around his chin, neck, and ears as he kissed his son, drawing laughter.

Dong Hyun Kim gently supported his son's head with one hand and held him close with the other as he continued to kiss him affectionately. The son caught people's attention with his adorable expressions, including gazing at the camera with wide-open eyes in his father's arms.

Dong Hyun Kim, who usually showed his tough-fighter side on TV, transformed into an endlessly affectionate dad around his youngest son, bringing a heartwarming smile to viewers.

People who saw the video responded with comments such as "So cute," "As cute as ever," "Aww, so adorable," and "This is love."

Dong Hyun Kim welcomed his fourth son last September, becoming a father of four. At the time, he announced the birth on social media, saying, "Our family's fourth miracle has been born. Both mom and baby are healthy."

He went on to express his love for his wife, saying, "Moms really are amazing. To my wife, who went through so much, thank you so much. I love you." He also shared his thoughts: "Our family is now six people. With gratitude, we'll do our best to live happily."

Meanwhile, Dong Hyun Kim married Song Ha-yul, who is six years his junior, in 2018 after a long relationship. They had their first son in 2019, their second child, a daughter, in 2021, and their third child, a daughter, in 2023. With the arrival of their fourth child, a son, this September, he became a father of four—two boys and two girls.

Dong Hyun Kim shares glimpses of daily life raising his four children through KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" and his YouTube channel, "Donghyun's Net," among other platforms.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.