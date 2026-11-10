Kim Daye, wife of Park Soo-hong, has reason to feel aggrieved over ‘showing off her wealth’ controversy; old comment about giving things away resurfaces

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As broadcaster Park Soo-hong’s wife, Kim Daye has voiced her frustration over the ‘showing off her wealth’ controversy surrounding her daughter’s luxury puffer jacket. Now, a comment she once left for a fan is drawing attention again.

Recently, Kim Daye became embroiled in what was called a ‘showing off her wealth’ controversy over a luxury puffer jacket for her daughter, Jaei, worth around 1.4 million won. After reports suggested she had hurriedly deleted a photo from her Instagram Story because she was aware of the controversy, she spoke out to explain.

Kim Daye said, “Photos on Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours. Sensational and malicious articles are pouring out, claiming I hurriedly deleted the photo and showing me bragging about my baby’s puffer jacket—a subject I never even mentioned, let alone thought of bringing up—alongside false claims. I’m exhausted. And really sad.”

This is not the first time she has faced controversy. Last June, Kim Daye also drew attention by showing her daughter Jaei’s shoe closet. At the time, she mentioned that the shoes cost around 8 million won, and later revealed her daughter’s advertising income and tax filings, prompting controversy over whether she was flaunting her wealth.

As Kim Daye has repeatedly come under fire over her daughter’s spending, a comment she once left for a fan is also drawing attention again. When Kim Daye shared a photo of her daughter’s shoe closet, a fan asked, “Would you give them away when Jaei outgrows them?”

Kim Daye replied, “Of course. I’ll keep them clean and share them with YouTube subscribers or followers.” In other words, she said she would keep the shoes her daughter had worn in good condition and give them to subscribers or followers later.

The fan then commented, “The daughter of a close friend of mine who’s younger than me became a single mother. She really envies Jaei,” adding, “That’s why I brought it up. Thank you.” The fan shared a personal story in response to Kim Daye’s promise to give the shoes away and expressed gratitude.

Kim Daye has also explained how she came to have the expensive shoes. She said, “Most were provided to me or were for ad shoots. I’m really grateful,” explaining that many of the shoes had been provided as product sponsorships or for advertising shoots.

Of course, people may have different views and reactions to the act of displaying expensive luxury goods. But it is difficult to conclude from photos and prices alone that all of someone’s spending is intended to flaunt their wealth. Kim Daye’s past statement that she would give the shoes away, as well as her explanation that they were provided to her or obtained through advertising shoots, should also be considered.

As controversy surrounding Kim Daye continues, a cautious approach seems warranted: rather than jumping to conclusions about her intentions and circumstances based only on isolated posts or some reports, it is important to consider the publicly available facts and her own explanation together.

Kim Daye registered her marriage to broadcaster Park Soo-hong in 2021, and the couple held their wedding ceremony in 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Jaei, in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.