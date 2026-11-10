LYn’s lonely second birthday after divorcing Lee Soo... ordering seaweed soup for delivery and eating alone: “What’s the big deal?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer LYn shared a composed glimpse of daily life as she celebrated her second birthday since divorcing Lee Soo.

On the 9th, LYn posted a photo of the seaweed soup she had ordered for delivery on her social media, along with the caption, “I made sure to order some seaweed soup and eat it.”

She went on to express her gratitude to those who had wished her a happy birthday, writing, “Sometimes I think, ‘What’s so special about a birthday?’ But when I see familiar names among the congratulatory messages and find myself smiling for no reason, I guess it really is a good day. Thank you for the birthday wishes.”

She added, “I’m going to Yokohama today! I’ll sing well and eat lots of delicious food before I come back,” also sharing an update ahead of her schedule in Japan.

With this being her second birthday since the divorce, a post she wrote last year has also drawn renewed attention.

For her first birthday last year, LYn wrote, “It’s my birthday. I’m not sure whether this is an appropriate time to receive congratulations, but thank you for always sharing in my happiness and joy.” At the time, she drew considerable attention for expressing her guarded feelings amid the circumstances surrounding the divorce.

Meanwhile, LYn married singer Lee Soo in 2014, and the two divorced by mutual agreement in August 2025, after 11 years of marriage.

At the time, her agency said, “The decision was reached through an amicable agreement and was not due to fault on either side.” It added, “Although their legal relationship has been dissolved, their relationship as musical colleagues who support one another in their respective roles is expected to continue.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.