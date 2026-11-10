After Appearing on ‘You Quiz’... Controversies Mount, From Jensen Huang’s Affair to Cha Eun-woo and Lim Sung-geun

[Sportschosun Reporter mj.cho] The affair scandal involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has unexpectedly spilled over into tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. As famous figures who appeared on the show have successively become embroiled in controversy, the so-called “You Quiz curse” is being brought up again online.

Jensen Huang had shared a love story about his wife on You Quiz on the Block just five months ago, proudly showing his devoted-husband side. His admission of an affair has therefore come as an even greater shock.

According to foreign media reports and other sources on the 9th, Jensen Huang acknowledged having an inappropriate relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of being a spy for Chinese intelligence, and apologized to his family and employees. In a message to employees, he admitted his wrongdoing, saying, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children, and there is no excuse for what I did.”

NVIDIA’s board has also launched an independent investigation into allegations that CEO Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency. However, no evidence has been found so far that company secrets or information related to national security were leaked, and the Chinese government has also denied allegations that the woman was a spy.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang’s account of his romance with his wife on You Quiz on the Block, which aired on June 10, has drawn renewed attention. He recalled first meeting his wife, Lori Huang, who is two years older than him, when they were in college. He also shared the story of how they started dating after he offered to help her get good grades if they studied together every weekend. He revealed that he began wearing his signature black leather jacket at his wife’s suggestion, showing his deep affection for her. His wife and daughter were also at the recording, where they presented the image of a close-knit family.

But after news to the contrary emerged just five months after the show aired, online reactions have been tinged with bitterness. When Jensen Huang also came under scrutiny after appearing on You Quiz on the Block, some users revisited controversies involving former guests, commenting, “The You Quiz curse is global.”

In fact, quite a few famous figures who appeared on You Quiz on the Block have since found themselves caught up in unexpected controversies.

One prominent example is Microsoft founder Bill Gates. In August last year, Gates appeared on You Quiz on the Block and made headlines by sharing his plan to give 99% of his wealth back to society, as well as his philosophy on life.

But in February this year, amid controversy over his past ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he admitted having affairs with two Russian women and apologized. He denied allegations that he had directly participated in Epstein’s sexual exploitation crimes.

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo has also faced controversy since appearing on You Quiz on the Block. In a May 2024 episode, he spoke candidly about his career in entertainment and how much he missed Moonbin, the late member of ASTRO.

But controversy erupted after it emerged in January this year that the National Tax Service had notified him of an additional income-tax assessment in the range of 20 billion won. Cha Eun-woo later paid about 13 billion won in additional taxes and apologized, but he has appealed to the Tax Tribunal to seek a legal ruling on whether the tax assessment was proper.

Chef Lim Sung-geun, who rose to popularity through Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars 2, is another example. Lim appeared on You Quiz on the Block on January 14 and talked about his career in cooking and his path to success. But just four days after the episode aired, on the 18th, he shocked viewers by personally admitting that he had been caught driving under the influence three times in the past. The controversy grew as further details of his past record came to light, and he eventually announced that he would suspend his broadcasting activities.

Jo Se-ho, a regular host on You Quiz on the Block, also failed to avoid controversy. After allegations emerged last December concerning his close relationship with a person identified as a member of an organized crime group, Jo voluntarily stepped down from You Quiz on the Block and KBS2’s 2 Days & 1 Night. He denied allegations of business involvement or receiving money, calling them completely untrue.

As controversies have successively engulfed figures ranging from global business leaders and popular entertainers to star chefs and regular hosts, posts about a “You Quiz controversy relay” have been spreading online.

Some observers say that because You Quiz on the Block wins over viewers with guests’ success stories and candid accounts of their lives, negative news that emerges afterward is seen as an even bigger twist. Recently, as personal-life controversies have successively ensnared not only entertainers but also globally prominent business leaders, the online joke about the “You Quiz curse” appears to be drawing attention again.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.