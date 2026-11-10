Dad's Secret Romance with My Best Friend 'Shocks'... Revenge Through an Affair with Best Friend's Father ('Detectives: The Trade Secret')

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] 'Detectives: The Trade Secret' shook viewers with the conflicting memories of a mother in her 80s suffering from severe dementia and the biological daughter found after more than 60 years, as well as the twisted revenge plot of a college student who had an affair with her best friend's father in response to her own father's secret romance with her best friend.

On the 9th, the 'Detective 24 Hours' segment of Channel A's 'Detectives: The Trade Secret' ended on a poignant note with the story of a stepdaughter asking for help finding her stepmother's legal family. The client had earlier asked the detective team for help, saying, "Please find my stepmother's legal family so they can arrange her funeral when she passes away. She has severe dementia." The client and her stepmother had become family about 40 years earlier and had formed a close bond, caring for each other as devotedly as a biological mother and daughter. According to the client, however, her stepmother had a heartbreaking past: her mother-in-law had taken away her newborn daughter and driven her out of the house. Even as she lost her memories to severe dementia, the stepmother never forgot her biological daughter's name and continued to miss her. For her sake, the client expressed her heartfelt wish, saying, "I want to bring the two of them together before it's too late." After investigating from every angle, the husband-and-wife detective team managed to find the stepmother's biological daughter through a hiking club. But when they finally met, the daughter responded sharply, saying, "Why is the person who abandoned me when I was three looking for me now?" leaving everyone confused.

The biological daughter's memories were completely different from what the client knew. She said that when she was three, her mother left home of her own accord, then returned briefly when she was in elementary school before leaving again not long afterward. She also said that her father had left home when she was young, leaving her behind, and she lost contact with him before learning of his death years later. The daughter's life, spent alone in the absence of her parents, was far from easy. She described her difficult past, saying, "I had to work to earn money from a young age and live walking on eggshells." After she married, her husband also died young, leaving her to raise their child alone and struggle financially. Having endured a hard life for many years, the daughter expressed her deep resentment toward her mother: "I had a hard life too, but I never abandoned my child. If you give birth to a child, shouldn't you take responsibility for them to the very end?" She went on to pour out the hurt she had carried over the fact that her mother had never once looked for her, making clear that she could not meet her right away. However, she left the possibility open, saying she might want to meet her someday. The client said, "I imagine she must feel both resentment and longing," expressing deep empathy for the daughter's feelings.

The 'Case Notebook' true-story reenactment segment featured a father searching for his college-age daughter, who had been missing for two weeks. The client had endured difficult times with his only daughter after losing his wife in a sudden accident seven years earlier. Raising a daughter alone as a man had not been easy, but his wife's closest friend had always been a steadfast source of support. Their two families were close like family, and the daughters were inseparable best friends, even attending the same university and studying in the same department. Then one day, the client's daughter went missing in a shocking incident. The police managed to contact her, but told him she had run away of her own accord and did not want her father, the client, to know where she was. The best friend and her mother, who had been very close to the family, said the last time they had seen the client's daughter was on a family trip, three days before she ran away. But an investigation found that the client's daughter had met her best friend at their regular bar on the day she ran away, and that the two had argued and even gotten into a physical fight. It also came to light that the client's runaway daughter was staying at an upscale hotel and living lavishly, with her best friend's father as her 'sponsor.'

It turned out that all of this was part of a desperate revenge plot by the client's daughter. After accidentally discovering that her father, the client, was secretly dating her best friend, she had an affair with her best friend's father to get back at them both. It was also revealed that the daughter's best friend was seeing not only the client but other married men as well. Knowing all of this, the client's daughter criticized her, saying, "You only go after older men because you grew up without your dad's love," and the two eventually got into a heated physical fight. After the truth came out, the client reportedly ended his relationship with his daughter's friend and has been trying to repair his relationship with his daughter. Defconn reacted in shock, calling it "the worst tragedy created by deprivation," while Yoo In-na was at a loss for words, saying, "This might be the most shocking one ever. To think this is a true story..." Popular creator Chicken Angel, who joined as a guest detective for the day, remarked ruefully about the client's daughter's actions, calling them "such self-destructive revenge."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.