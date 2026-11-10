Lee Hyo-jung has double cause for celebration ahead of son Lee You-jin’s wedding... “Opens a butcher’s restaurant” in bold transformation (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Hyo-jung shared an update, revealing that he has opened a butcher’s restaurant.

The Tuesday the 10th episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”) will, for the first time, reveal the daily lives of soon-to-be-married couple Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who are set to wed in November.

In the episode, Lee You-jin, “Lee Hyo-jung’s son,” joins the show as a new couple with his soon-to-be wife, Cha Kyung-eun. The two met as an actor and a director and eventually became a couple. In a previous recording, they created a sweet atmosphere befitting a couple about to get married. Cha Kyung-eun starred in a popular web drama that made waves among millennials and Gen Z, and the series has amassed 65 million views. She also rose to prominence as an SNL crew member and is a rising star. Viewers were also surprised to learn that not only Lee You-jin’s father, Lee Hyo-jung, and his paternal uncle, Lee Ki-young, but also members of his future bride Cha Kyung-eun’s family are actors. The marriage of the couple will bring together an unprecedented “family of actors,” with as many as six actors across both families, and reportedly left even the studio abuzz.

Next, 46-year veteran actor Lee Hyo-jung drew attention with a bold transformation, shedding his dignified image. To promote his butcher’s restaurant, which recently moved to a new location, Lee Hyo-jung filmed a Reel with help from his son Lee You-jin. He took on ATEEZ’s Choi San’s “BAD” challenge, which has recently become popular around the world, and showed such passion that it was hard to believe he was 65. At the request of his future daughter-in-law Cha Kyung-eun, he even made a daringly revealing appearance and showed off dance moves beyond imagination, turning both the set and the studio upside down.

The meeting between the families of Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun was also revealed, drawing attention. Although it was their first meeting, both families shared laughter in a warm, cheerful atmosphere. But the heartwarming mood was short-lived, as an unexpected situation unfolded. Before long, family members from both sides began to tear up one by one. Even those watching in the studio reportedly kept getting teary-eyed and could not hide how moved they were. Why did an unexpected wave of tears break out at the family meeting? The sweet daily life of soon-to-be-married couple Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, along with the deeply moving family meeting, can be seen on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” airing Tuesday the 10th at 10:40 p.m.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.