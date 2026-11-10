Baekhyun establishes second company after leaving SM... Will Exo-CBX reunite?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Baekhyun, a member of EXO-CBX, has announced a fresh start.

After setting up a new company in September, three days after the effectiveness of Exo-CBX’s exclusive contract with INB100 was suspended, he recently completed registration as an entertainment planning business, laying the groundwork for independent activities.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 10th, Bion Entertainment, established by Baekhyun, completed its registration as a popular culture and arts planning business with the Seoul Gangnam District Office on the 9th.

Bion Entertainment, with Baekhyun serving as CEO, was established on September 18 with capital of 100 million won.

The company was established three days after September 15, when a court granted Exo-CBX and INB100’s application for a provisional injunction to suspend the effectiveness of their exclusive contract.

On October 22, Bion Entertainment moved its head office from Yongsan District, Seoul, to Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District. Its business purposes include record production and distribution, concert planning, and artist management.

This is the second time Baekhyun has established a company since his dispute with his agency.

On June 1, 2023, Baekhyun, along with Chen and XIUMIN, notified SM Entertainment that he was terminating his exclusive contract, citing issues including the provision of settlement records and the long-term contract.

The two sides reached an agreement on the 19th of the same month, and Baekhyun established his own company, INB100, four days later, on the 23rd.

A system was subsequently put in place under which, from January 2024, EXO’s group activities would be handled by SM, while Exo-CBX’s individual and unit activities would be handled by INB100.

In May of the same year, INB100 was brought under ONE HUNDRED, led by chairwoman Cha Ga-won.

In March and April this year, Exo-CBX notified INB100 that it was terminating its exclusive contract, citing unpaid settlement amounts and contract fees, among other reasons.

Then, on August 18, it filed an application for a provisional injunction to suspend the contract’s effectiveness and a lawsuit on the merits. On September 15, the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 50 granted the injunction, suspending the contract’s effectiveness until the first-instance ruling in the main lawsuit.

However, the granting of the provisional injunction does not mean the contract has been finally terminated. The decision suspends the contract’s effectiveness until the main lawsuit is decided, and the legal dispute is ongoing. It is not known whether Bion Entertainment will handle Exo-CBX’s future activities or whether specific plans have been finalized.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.