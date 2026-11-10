“Thought it was overseas”... The healing spot where BLACKPINK’s Jennie enjoyed a bikini-clad getaway turned out to be Suanbo in Chungju

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Suanbo Hot Springs are drawing attention as a new tourist attraction after it emerged that Jennie of BLACKPINK enjoyed a hot-spring bath in Suanbo, Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

According to Chungju City on the 10th, interest and inquiries from tourists looking to visit Suanbo Hot Springs have increased since it recently became known that Jennie enjoyed a hot-spring bath in Suanbo, Chungju.

Jennie reportedly visited the premium hot-spring hotel Yuwonjae, where she enjoyed a private open-air bath. On the 4th, she also caught people’s attention by posting several photos on her social media with the caption, “the only two ways i know how to heal.”

In the photos, Jennie is seen wearing a bikini and spending a leisurely time by the water in nature, beneath the warm sunshine. The images of her enjoying complete relaxation in a quiet spot away from the city drew fans’ attention. In particular, news that the place Jennie chose to unwind was not a famous overseas resort but Suanbo in Chungju, South Korea, also turned the spotlight on the appeal of the country’s hot springs.

In fact, inquiries from tourists looking to visit hot-spring facilities in and around Suanbo reportedly increased after news of Jennie’s visit emerged. Suanbo is attracting attention as a new travel destination, as Jennie, who enjoys global popularity, chose domestic hot springs as a place to relax in her everyday life. The visit has once again put the value and appeal of domestic hot-spring destinations—which had been relatively forgotten—under the spotlight, making Jennie’s influence clear.

Meanwhile, Jennie, who began her solo music career with the release of her first single, “SOLO,” on November 12, 2018, released the digital EP “FALLEN ANGEL” in August.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.