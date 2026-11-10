Amid witness accounts turning into a 'tell-all,' the celebrity who stood out was Kim Young-chul: "A gentleman who greets you first"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Young-chul personally weighed in amid a steady stream of heartwarming stories about him, making his cheerful presence felt.

Recently, a post on the social media platform Threads asking people to share their impressions of seeing celebrities in person sparked widespread interest. The post has since been deleted, but it drew thousands of comments and attracted intense attention online. Some comments even included unverified allegations of wrongdoing, sparking controversy. A few stars faced unexpected difficulties, saying the claims were baseless and announcing plans to take legal action.

Even amid an atmosphere that felt like an exposé battle, one person stood out for the consistently positive accounts from people who had seen him: Kim Young-chul. Netizens who said they had encountered him in person all praised his kind and gentlemanly manner.

One netizen said, "He's really kind and nice. He's genuinely really good at English, too," adding, "I wasn't interested in him as a celebrity, but after that day I became a total fan." Other netizens also shared heartwarming accounts, saying, "He's eloquent and a real gentleman," "He's funny, so he's likable," "He even greets people first," and "He doesn't have that typical celebrity air of arrogance."

One account in particular—"I saw Young-chul in the morning, and he was memorizing English words"—also drew attention to Kim Young-chul's exceptional self-discipline and scholarly side.

As these heartwarming stories continued to surface, Kim Young-chul responded by leaving a comment himself. "The person himself has arrived. Thank you. Let's keep our spirits up today too, Super Power," he wrote, using his catchphrase to express his thanks.

He didn't stop there. Kim Young-chul actively engaged with fans, replying personally to each one who praised him. When someone complimented his looks, he modestly replied, "I'm not handsome," and added laughter to the comments section with his trademark wit.

Netizens who saw this expressed their fondness for Kim Young-chul, saying, "I really didn't expect that," "I like him," "What a great person," "There's a reason these heartwarming stories keep coming out," "It's so funny that he even replies to comments himself," and "There's a reason he's had such staying power."

As eyewitness accounts of seeing celebrities in person unexpectedly turn into online controversies, Kim Young-chul once again made a positive impression through the stream of heartwarming stories about encounters with him and the comments he left himself.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.