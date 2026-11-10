Hyun-jin Ryu’s daughter is only 6—is she already hitting puberty?... Bae Ji-hyun: “She doesn’t even talk to her mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Bae Ji-hyun, broadcaster and wife of baseball player Hyun-jin Ryu, went on a one-on-one date with her daughter, who opened up about how she really feels about her younger brother.

On the 9th, a video titled “Today, You Can Do Whatever You Want, Daughter! A Fall Date for Mom and Daughter” was posted on Bae Ji-hyun’s YouTube channel.

That day, Bae Ji-hyun planned a surprise mother-daughter date for her daughter, Hye-seong. “Even though her dad is back now that the season is over, she seems to want to spend more time with me than with him,” she said. “Her dad has picked her up from daycare a lot, but she keeps asking for her mom, saying, ‘Why does Mom never come, and Dad always comes?’”

She added, concerned, “Lately, maybe she’s developed a sense of responsibility to take care of her younger brother in her own way, because she keeps trying to look after him herself. It seems like it’s stressful for her.”

Bae Ji-hyun also described how her daughter, who has grown up so much, has changed: “She’s been showing behavior that’s a bit like puberty. She doesn’t chat with her mom as much as she used to.”

They also talked about how much Hyun-jin Ryu loves his daughter. Asked how Ryu would react if his daughter got a boyfriend, Bae Ji-hyun replied, “I thought he didn’t care much, but when he actually saw the two of them together, he really seemed to care. For now, he thinks it’s cute.”

After meeting up with her daughter, Bae Ji-hyun filled the day with activities her daughter enjoys, from a walk in Seoul Forest to making keycaps and visiting a café.

The highlight of the date was the conversation between mother and daughter at the café. When Bae Ji-hyun asked, “You got to spend time with Mom all by yourself today. How was that?” her daughter replied, “It was nice.” Asked, “Do you like coming with Jun-sang, or do you like coming by yourself?” she firmly answered, “By myself,” making them laugh. Her daughter opened up about how she really feels about her younger brother, saying, “Jun-sang is such a nuisance. He always makes me feel so frazzled.”

Bae Ji-hyun said, “Kids are their mom’s mirror, aren’t they? They do exactly what I do. She even copies me when I tell her little brother, ‘No, no.’” She added, “She has almost a mother’s level of responsibility for taking care of him. I felt a little sorry for her.”

After the date, Bae Ji-hyun admitted, “I realized I hadn’t been able to give Hye-seong much attention lately. Today, when I focused on her completely, I noticed her behavior more and could feel her emotions better.”

She added warmly, “When we’re all together, there’s no chance to really tune in to the child’s feelings, but today I could feel all of her happiness and excitement. I think we really need time like this. I hope we can make time for this whenever we can, so that when she grows up, she can draw strength from these memories and keep going.”

Bae Ji-hyun married Hyun-jin Ryu in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020 and their second, a son, in 2022. They have one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.