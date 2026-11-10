Lee So-ra ends ties with former agency CEO after a 25-year relationship amid a seizure order covering rights to 45 songs: “Trust has been broken”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Lee So-ra has taken legal action against the head of her former agency over recording-related rights to 45 of her signature songs, and her current agency has finally spoken out. The agency said it had concluded that it would be difficult to maintain a relationship of trust with the former agency, with which she had worked for many years.

On the 10th, Lee So-ra’s agency, Marehim Entertainment, issued an official statement saying, “We are sharing our position on the neighboring rights related to recordings of a total of 45 songs, including ‘The Wind Blows.’”

The agency explained, “Last February, Lee So-ra applied for an order against Kim, the former CEO of her former agency, to seize the neighboring rights in question, and the court granted the application.” It added, “Given that this was a former agency with which she had worked for a long time, we considered the matter carefully. However, after taking various circumstances into account, we concluded that it would be difficult to continue the relationship of trust.”

It emphasized, “Accordingly, we are ending our relationship with the former agency and pursuing the necessary legal procedures to protect Lee So-ra’s music and rights.”

However, the agency refrained from discussing the specific nature of any conflict between the two sides. Marehim said, “As the relevant proceedings are ongoing, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose all the details,” and urged people to “refrain from speculating about unverified information.”

It also apologized, saying, “We sincerely regret causing concern to the fans who have trusted and waited for Lee So-ra,” and said it would do its utmost to ensure that she could focus on her music career going forward.

Earlier that day, Sports Kyunghyang exclusively reported that Lee So-ra had applied to the Incheon District Court last February for an order against Kim, the former CEO of her former agency Siren, to seize the neighboring rights related to recordings of 45 songs.

The court granted the seizure order on February 13. The rights subject to seizure included those related to her 7th and 8th studio albums and remake albums, as well as her 6th studio album, Nunseopdal, which features her signature song “The Wind Blows.”

The former CEO Kim drew attention because he had been involved in Lee So-ra’s music career for many years. He previously led Siren and was involved in Lee So-ra’s recording and concert activities. He was also credited in the management section of the production staff list for her 5th studio album, Sora’s Diary, released in 2002.

Despite their long-standing relationship, legal proceedings over the neighboring rights ultimately began, and Lee So-ra’s side made its position official, saying it could no longer maintain a relationship of trust.

Neighboring rights are rights granted for a singer’s performance or the production of recordings, separate from copyrights in lyrics and compositions. This seizure order restricts the transfer or other disposal of those rights; it does not mean that their final ownership or the outcome of the dispute has been determined.

Meanwhile, Lee So-ra recently made a welcome return to a variety show after a long absence. In the “‘95 Seoul Music Festival” project on MBC’s How Do You Play?, which aired on the 7th, she performed Shin Hyo-beom’s “I Love You” with singer Gummy to a standing ovation from the cast. Lee So-ra also shared why she was taking on a new challenge, saying, “I wanted to try something new in 2026.”

Last July, she resumed her music career by releasing the new song “I’ll Forget Your Face Completely” through her new agency, Marehim Entertainment.

The full text of Marehim’s official statement follows.

Hello. We are Marehim, singer Lee So-ra’s agency.

First, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans who have trusted and waited for Lee So-ra.

We are sharing our position on the recently reported issue concerning the neighboring rights related to recordings of a total of 45 songs, including “The Wind Blows.”

Last February, Lee So-ra applied for an order against Kim, the former CEO of her former agency, to seize the neighboring rights in question, and the court granted the application.

Given that this was a former agency with which she had worked for a long time, we considered the matter carefully. However, after taking various circumstances into account, we concluded that it would be difficult to continue the relationship of trust.

Accordingly, we are ending our relationship with the former agency and pursuing the necessary legal procedures to protect Lee So-ra’s music and rights.

As the relevant proceedings are ongoing, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose all the details, and ask that you refrain from speculating about unverified information.

Marehim will do its utmost to ensure that Lee So-ra can focus on her music career going forward.

We are grateful to the fans who have supported her unwaveringly for so many years.

Thank you.

Sincerely, Marehim

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.