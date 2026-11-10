Lee Jai-jin declares he will skip ‘890,000-won Jekki dinner show’: ‘Ticket money was collected into the representative’s personal account’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Jai-jin, a former member of SECHSKIES, has spoken out about the controversy surrounding a year-end performance and declared that he will not appear. Saying he had confirmed that fans had made deposits into personal accounts and had not received refunds, he publicly raised the issue with the organizers.

In an official statement on the 10th, Lee Jai-jin said, “I would like to announce my decision not to appear at the recently discussed year-end event at INSPIRE and clarify the facts surrounding it.”

The controversy erupted over ‘THE TREE in INSPIRE—Jekki’s Untold Story,’ scheduled to take place on December 15 and 16 at INSPIRE Resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon.

The event was planned as a year-end dinner show featuring former SECHSKIES members Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin. But after the event was announced, controversy over high ticket prices arose when prices of up to 898,400 won were listed.

In response, the organizer, Mountain Movement Story, explained that the amount was an example of a hotel room rate, not an admission fee for the performance. It also drew a line over some fans’ objections to Ko Ji-yong’s participation, saying the event was not intended to promote an official SECHSKIES reunion or his joining the group.

As controversy continued over the nature and price of the event, Lee Jai-jin has now made his decision not to appear official, raising concerns about ticket payments and refunds.

Lee Jai-jin explained, “Discussions about my appearance began after the organizers first proposed a plan for the event,” adding, “During those discussions, I was never informed in advance by the organizers that tickets would be paid for in cash through personal accounts rather than an official ticketing platform.”

He continued, “Through tips from fans, I learned that Hwang Ji-seon, head of the organizing company Mountain Movement Story, had been contacting fans individually and receiving payments into a personal account,” and claimed, “I also confirmed several times that fans who had requested refunds had yet to receive them.”

Concerned that fans could be harmed, he requested prompt refunds from the organizers and transparent ticket sales through an official ticketing platform. He explained that he decided not to appear because those concerns remained unresolved.

Lee Jai-jin emphasized, “I communicated my decision not to appear to the organizers several times, and they responded in a way that indicated they understood,” adding, “The discussions about my appearance did not lead to a final contract, and I did not sign the contract.”

He expressed strong regret that his name and photo were still being used to promote the event despite his having communicated that he would not appear.

He pushed back, saying, “Some media reports have made it seem as though I personally planned or promoted the INSPIRE event. That is not true,” and, “I did not personally plan or promote the event.”

He also demanded that the organizers immediately stop using his name and photo in promotions and correct existing promotional materials that suggested his appearance had been confirmed.

Finally, Lee Jai-jin said, “This statement is intended to prevent harm to fans and correct the confusion caused by information that is not true,” adding, “I will continue to put our fans’ trust and safety first.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.