Ahn Sun-young cries out over her 78-year-old mother with dementia, who no longer recognizes her daughter: “Please remember a little longer”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young shared her heartbreak over the reality that her 78-year-old mother, who has dementia, is gradually losing her memories.

On the 9th, Ahn Sun-young shared a photo of herself smiling brightly with her 78-year-old mother.

Ahn Sun-young expressed her sadness, saying, “Now there are many moments when Mom doesn’t know that I’m her daughter.”

She continued, opening up: “When asked who her daughter is, she says, ‘Sun-young?’ but doesn’t know that Sun-young is me. Mom’s memory is like a tree gradually shedding its leaves.”

She added, leaving a poignant impression: “My youth, which came at the expense of my mother’s, isn’t always green anymore either. But if I, too, start shedding leaves, I feel Mom will become bare too quickly, so I’ve decided to stay green for the time being.”

Ahn Sun-young also looked again at a photo of her mother from six years ago. Looking at her mother, whose eyes seemed more alert then than they do now, she reflected on the past, saying, “I should have made more time for Mom six years ago. The things I know now but didn’t know then.”

She continued, sharing her heartfelt wish and deepening the sadness: “Today, too, I look at her and cry, then laugh. Mom, please remember a little longer.”

Ahn Sun-young had cared for her mother herself for more than seven years as she lived with dementia, and it has been reported that she recently arranged for her mother to move into a nursing home.

Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young is living between Canada and South Korea for her son, who has taken up elite hockey.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.