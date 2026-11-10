Is This Really Kim Sa-rang’s Account?... Heartwarming Days with Rescued Cats Instead of Selfies

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kim Sa-rang warmed hearts by sharing an update on how lovingly she has been caring for the kittens she rescued.

On the 10th, Kim Sa-rang posted a video on her personal account showing the daily lives of kittens she recently rescued.

The video showed two kittens playing with each other before falling asleep side by side.

Watching them, Kim Sa-rang said, “The two of them play around and then fall asleep just like that. They’re so cute,” expressing her delight.

She also shared how she was choosing names for the cats. “I like Brown (Brownie) and Grace, which you suggested in the comments. Thank you,” she said. She added, “I thought about naming one Gwangmyeong so it could find the light, but I hope they can live like a princess and a prince,” bringing a smile to people’s faces.

Kim Sa-rang also said she was considering what would happen to the cats in the future. “I’m thinking about whether to put them up for adoption after they’ve finished treatment or keep them myself,” she said, adding, “I’ve also applied to the district office to have the mother cat spayed.” Her thoughtfulness stood out: she had not only rescued the kittens but was also looking after their mother.

Kim Sa-rang had earlier rescued three kittens in poor health. Sadly, one of the three eventually died, while the two remaining kittens are currently receiving treatment and staying at her home.

Since then, Kim Sa-rang has continued to share photos and videos of the cats on social media, showing how fond she is of them. Kittens have also been appearing frequently on an account where she had usually posted mostly selfies showing her daily life and updates about her work.

Fans who saw the posts expressed their delight in comments such as, “This has completely become a cat-parent account,” “Is this really Kim Sa-rang’s account?” and “How is her name even Sarang?”

Kim Sa-rang has shown an interest in animal welfare for some time. She has shared glimpses of her daily life caring for animals around her, such as putting out food for stray cats that visit her rooftop and checking on them. Now that it has come to light that she personally rescued sick kittens and helped get them treated, people are taking an interest in her compassionate actions.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.