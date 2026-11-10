68-year-old Kim Mi-sook thrilled with stem cell treatment: “My face is firmer and my skin texture has improved”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Mi-sook expressed her satisfaction after receiving a stem cell treatment, saying she had received compliments on her skin.

A video titled “Why Actress Kim Mi-sook Chose ‘Stem Cells’ | What It Means to Age Well” was recently released on the YouTube channel “Doctor Brothers.”

Kim Mi-sook said she recently received a stem cell treatment after becoming concerned about aging. She said it helped her physically, including by relieving fatigue, and expressed satisfaction with the cosmetic changes as well.

Kim Mi-sook said, “There hasn’t been a dramatic change, but I think the areas I was concerned about have improved. My face feels firmer, and I think my skin texture has improved too. Even though I didn’t pay much attention to skin care after the treatment, my skin was still in good shape. I was pleased.”

She continued, “During a recent shoot, the director of photography looked through the camera and said, ‘Your skin texture is so good.’ So I joked that I was born with it. (As for the part that’s genetic,) I have my parents to thank. I said that because I’ve never had acne, but I wonder if the treatment might have helped. We filmed three weeks after I had the treatment, and that’s what they said,” she added, expressing her satisfaction once again.

Kim Mi-sook was born in 1959 and is 68 years old this year. She made her debut in 1979 as a member of the sixth open-recruitment class of KBS talents, and has appeared in numerous works, including the film Marathon and the dramas Brilliant Legacy, Golden Bride, Flower of Queen, and Flowers of the Prison. Most recently, she appeared in the GENIE TV original drama Honour: Their Courtroom, which concluded last February.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.