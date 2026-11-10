BLACKPINK’s Jisoo exposes YG’s trainee elimination system, where score sheets were posted... Yoo Jae-suk: “That’s brutal”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surprised everyone by revealing the harsh evaluation system she faced as a trainee at YG Entertainment.

On the 10th, a preview clip featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and TWICE’s NAYEON, who appear on SBS’s variety show Whenever Possible, was posted on SBS’s official YouTube channel.

Jisoo recalled her trainee days, saying, “I started training when I was in my second year of high school. I started really late.” A cute, youthful sticker photo of Jisoo and Jennie from their trainee days was then shown, catching viewers’ attention.

TWICE’s NAYEON said she began training in her third year of middle school and debuted after six years of training.

Listening to the two, Yoo Jae-suk said, “It’s not something you just do, is it? You have monthly evaluations and things like that, or wouldn’t the person in charge just come straight out and say, ‘You’re done as of today’?” He was referring to the trainees’ fierce struggle to survive.

Jisoo and NAYEON agreed, saying, “You know so much about it. That’s right. It really is like that.”

Jisoo particularly surprised everyone by revealing YG Entertainment’s cold-blooded evaluation system. She explained that the results were made public to the trainees, saying, “We’d put up the score sheets and leave.”

“Then we’d all gather together and cry,” Jisoo recalled. She went on to explain in detail: “After the evaluation, while we were waiting, the evaluation sheet would arrive. Someone would put it up and leave. If the rankings went from first to tenth, the names of the ones at the bottom were written in a slightly different color. Then they’d be sent home that day.”

It was a ruthless system that not only made the trainees’ rankings public but also determined whether they would be eliminated based on the results. Yoo Jae-suk also expressed sympathy, saying, “How brutal, especially at such a young age.”

Jisoo debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016. Since then, she has released numerous hit songs, including “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” “How You Like That,” and “Ice Cream,” and is beloved as a global K-pop star.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.