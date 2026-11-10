'Newlywed' Kim Jong-kook Faces Health Scare: “Severe Dizziness Made Driving Impossible; Couldn't Even Drink Water” ('A Man's Man')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook has suffered a health scare. He revealed that vestibular neuritis had caused severe dizziness and made daily life difficult.

“A Man's Man's Travel Guide in Manado,” airing Tuesday, November 10, at 9:40 p.m., is an unfiltered travelogue in which Korea's quintessential tough guys Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, along with ultra-soft guy Ahn Jae-hyun, follow their instincts. The three bring plenty of laughs as they overcome unexpected challenges in Manado, Indonesia.

To wrap up the day, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Ahn Jae-hyun head to a large local gym in Manado. Delighted by the low admission fee, Kim Jong-kook excitedly checks out the various exercise machines as if he were at an amusement park. Choo Sung-hoon, who is preparing for his retirement bout, also launches into a high-intensity circuit workout and works up a sweat.

Ahn Jae-hyun, meanwhile, checks his appearance in the mirror first. “I’ll do a few laps around here first,” he says, then struts around the gym like a model, leaving the older guys flustered as he adds, “Watching is my workout.” Undeterred by Kim Jong-kook’s remark, “You’re just sightseeing, right?”, Ahn makes his way into the spacious Zumba room and continues his solo “gym fashion week.”

After quite a bit of strutting, Ahn picks up a dumbbell and shares his own low-weight workout routine and exercise tips. After his workout, he shows Kim Jong-kook his prominent arm muscles, and when he is compared with “bony” Joo Woo-jae, he says, “That guy’s forearms are in a different league,” proudly flexing his muscles as an ultra-soft guy. But after confidently starting an abdominal workout, Ahn grits his teeth and squeezes his eyes shut as he struggles, only to end up face-down on the mat, writhing, just five minutes later. With his hair disheveled and a dazed look on his face, what will Ahn say when Kim asks, “Are you praying?” His eventful gym outing as an “ultra-soft guy” has viewers curious to find out.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook opens up about how his daily life has changed because of vestibular neuritis. He previously revealed that severe dizziness caused by the condition kept him from properly eating or drinking for two days and made even driving difficult. He also says he plans to resume boxing, which he had stopped. The lifestyle changes Kim, a quintessential gym rat, has made after taking stock of his health are drawing interest.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.