Shin Min-a and Lee Se-young suddenly find themselves mocked as the “Temu Empress”... Inadequate explanation intensifies jewelry controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Disney+’s The Remarried Empress, whose imperial jewelry worn by top actors Shin Min-a and Lee Se-young has come under suspicion of being made up of ultra-cheap Chinese-made props, is now facing a barrage of criticism.

Amid a controversy over whether the props are genuine—items that seem unworthy of a major production’s prestige—the production team has offered only an ambiguous response along the lines of “It is difficult to verify the details,” and netizens’ outrage appears to be turning into ridicule-laced criticism.

Recently, comparison images placing jewelry from stills and official videos of The Remarried Empress alongside listings on Chinese online shopping sites spread rapidly across various online communities and social media.

The props under scrutiny include a tiara (crown) worn by Shin Min-a, who plays Navier, necklaces worn by Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta, and Jung Young-joo, who plays Albani, as well as a brooch worn on the chest by Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, prince of the Western Kingdom.

The people who posted the images pointed out that the props were virtually identical in design and detail to accessories sold for just a few thousand won on ultra-cheap Chinese shopping sites.

Given that it is an imperial-court drama on an epic scale, with a huge production budget and dazzling visuals front and center, viewers’ disappointment quickly turned to ridicule.

Online, sharp reactions poured in, with people mocking the show’s portrayal of a noble imperial court by calling it “Temu Empress” and “Ali direct-buy finds.”

However, the image comparisons posted online alone were not enough to objectively establish whether the jewelry was actually sold through Chinese shopping sites or merely resembled products sold there in design.

As the controversy grew out of control, representatives of The Remarried Empress issued an official statement to multiple media outlets on the 10th.

A member of the production team responded to questions about the props, saying, “They were selected with the work’s worldbuilding and overall quality in mind,” and adding, “It is difficult to verify specific details about the production as a whole.”

But after offering only the boilerplate response that “it is difficult to verify the details,” while avoiding clear confirmation of the central issue—where the props actually came from and whether they were products from Chinese shopping sites—netizens’ reactions grew even colder.

Criticism of the production team’s vague response is pouring in online, with comments such as, “You said you considered the overall quality, but you can’t even verify where they came from?” and “Instead of giving a clear explanation, you’re just making excuses.”

Disney+’s The Remarried Empress is a major romantic fantasy drama about Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire (played by Shin Min-a), who is told by Emperor Sovieshu (played by Ju Ji-hoon) that he is divorcing her and then demands to remarry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom (played by Lee Jong-suk). Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young star in the series, which drew major attention from the production stage; however, the unexpected controversy over the jewelry’s authenticity, coupled with the production team’s evasive explanation, has become a major obstacle even before its release.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.