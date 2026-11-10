A ‘mystery woman’s’ hand caught touching Kim Bum’s cheek as he eats sushi... Dating in Japan? Sparks a stir

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Kim Bum is drawing attention after appearing to share an affectionate moment with someone believed to be a mystery woman during a trip to Japan. A moment in which someone appears to touch his face during a meal was captured, prompting curiosity about the identity of his companion.

Kim Bum recently shared a video filmed during his trip to Japan on social media, along with the caption, “So good (so delicious).”

In the video, Kim Bum is enjoying a meal at a sushi restaurant in Japan. Using a camera feature that lets him film his face and the restaurant interior at the same time, he vividly captured himself eating sushi.

But an unexpected person appeared in the otherwise ordinary food video. As Kim Bum was enjoying his sushi, a hand belonging to someone wearing a red sweater suddenly reached into the frame. The person playfully reached toward Kim Bum’s chin and cheek.

Kim Bum seemed momentarily startled by the sudden touch, but soon looked at the other person, smiled and nodded. Even in this playful moment, the atmosphere seemed relaxed and friendly. The person’s face was not shown, but attention focused on the hand, believed to belong to a woman, as it came close to Kim Bum’s face.

The video prompted questions about who had accompanied Kim Bum on his trip to Japan and what relationship he had with the person.

Earlier, Kim Bum attracted attention by sharing glimpses on social media of his relaxing vacation in Japan. He took selfies at accommodations overlooking the sea and enjoyed some downtime at an outdoor pool. The place where he stayed reportedly was a luxury private pool villa costing about 2.5 million won per night.

Kim Bum, who was born in 1989, is 37 this year and is marking the 20th anniversary of his debut.

Since debuting in 2006, Kim Bum has gained widespread popularity through MBC’s ‘High Kick!’ and KBS2’s ‘Boys Over Flowers.’ He has since established himself as an actor with roles in a range of productions, including ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows,’ ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed,’ ‘Law School’ and ‘Ghost Doctor.’

This year, he showed off his romantic-comedy skills in the SBS drama ‘Sold Out on You,’ playing Seo Eric, an executive director at a global skincare brand.

Recently, he launched his 20th-anniversary fan meeting tour, ‘Page Infinity,’ and has been meeting fans in South Korea and abroad. Starting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the 24th of last month, he has held or is scheduled to hold fan meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul and elsewhere.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.