From hidden cameras to snooping through a diary... Yeong-su of ‘I Am Solo’ season 32 sparks outrage on ‘Contract Marriage’ with behavior that crossed the line

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A contestant’s over-the-line invasion of privacy on a variety show about virtual married life has come under fire.

Yeong-su from season 32 of ‘I Am Solo,’ who was harshly criticized for secretly installing a personal camera inside the home without his virtual wife’s knowledge, is now drawing viewers’ outrage for going so far as to read her private diary without permission.

On ‘Contract Marriage,’ the variety show aired on KBS Joy and MBC every1 on the 9th, viewers saw the precarious second day of married life for Yeong-su from season 32 and his virtual wife, Gukhwa from season 13 of ‘I Am Solo: Love Forever.’

The two had already gone through an intense conflict on their very first night over a personal camera installed without prior consent.

But the very next morning, before the tension from their conflict had even subsided, Yeong-su from season 32 suddenly reached for Gukhwa’s personal diary, which was lying on the desk. “Let’s see what she wrote,” he said. “Am I allowed to read this? I’m suddenly curious,” he added, then opened the diary and began reading without hesitation.

The diary was filled not with the excitement of newlyweds but with feelings of despair.

Gukhwa from season 13 had candidly recorded the intense stress she experienced living with her virtual husband, Yeong-su from season 32: “It’s the second day. I couldn’t sleep. Sob. He snored so loudly beside me. I wanted to cry,” and “I’ve smelled a lot of cigarette smoke, too. It’s a distressing second day. Ugh.”

What proved even more shocking was Yeong-su’s subsequent attitude.

When the production team asked him in an interview why he had snooped through the diary, he offered specious reasoning that seemed to justify his unauthorized reading: “There’s a line I saw in a drama recently: ‘All writing is written with the desire to be seen. Even my own diary.’”

MC Ahn Jung-hwan, watching the over-the-line behavior from the studio, also couldn’t hide his shock.

With a stern expression, Ahn Jung-hwan bluntly criticized Yeong-su’s behavior, saying, “Anyway, men are the problem in every household.”

Reactions on online communities and portal sites turned chilly immediately after the broadcast. Netizens are leveling strong criticism, saying, “Installing a camera without prior consent wasn’t bad enough—he even snooped through someone else’s diary. Basic manners are nowhere to be seen,” “It’s chilling that he uses a line from a drama as an excuse,” and “Even in a virtual marriage, this is a clear invasion of privacy.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.