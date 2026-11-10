SOS wife admits to child abuse and speaks out: “I appeared hoping my child would forgive me. I have no regrets”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Viewers are continuing to show support for the wife from the “SOS Couple” after she shared her heartfelt thoughts on “Marriage Hell.” Encouragement has poured in for her courage in admitting her wrongdoing and choosing to change.

MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” aired episodes 189 and 190 over two weeks, on November 2 and 9. The episodes featured the story of the “SOS Couple,” who had asked for help, saying, “Please save our child from me, their mother.” The wife repeatedly lost control of her emotions when the child cried, reacted harshly, and then blamed herself, leaving viewers concerned. Dr. Oh Eun-young firmly pointed out that the wife’s behavior was indeed child abuse, while describing her, given her prolonged exposure to violence as a child, as “a victim and survivor of child abuse.”

Following the production team’s advice, the wife from the “SOS Couple” directly reported her own child abuse, and the couple began undergoing an investigation and parent education in accordance with the relevant procedures. The wife is also continuing psychological counseling, while a child protection agency, local government officials, and the police regularly monitor the family’s well-being. About 50 days into counseling, the child saw their mother, who had been out, ran straight to her, and hugged her. The wife, too, showed viewers how much she had changed: she made eye contact with the child, talked with them, and played with them affectionately, reassuring viewers.

After the program aired, the wife once again acknowledged her wrongdoing in a post on her social media, saying, “I don’t deny that I did wrong. What I did was child abuse.” She continued, “I wanted my child to forgive me and wanted to fix everything I could. I got help from the network to save my child.” She added, “I appeared knowing I would be criticized, so I have no regrets. I’ll raise my child really well,” making a promise.

She also said, “I appeared on the show after working up a lot of courage, so I want to get better soon and tell my child every day, ‘Mom loves you so much.’” She asked viewers to keep watching as she changes.

Viewers continue to offer warm encouragement to the wife from the “SOS Couple,” who asked for help before anyone else, despite knowing she would face criticism. In comments, viewers shared messages of support: “I thought this was a necessary program for other ‘SOS Couples’ still hidden. Otherwise, the cycle of abuse would not have ended, and they might have appeared in the news someday”; “You’ve been through so much. I wish I could give you a big hug. I hope you sleep well tonight”; “It must not have been an easy choice. Thank you for finding the courage”; “I support you for admitting your wrongdoing and asking for help”; “Please keep watching your child grow”; “Don’t try to handle it alone. I hope you recover slowly with help”; “I hope both mother and child become safe and healthy”; and “I’ll support you all the way as you try to change.”

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” continues to follow how the couples and families featured on the show are doing through “After” specials and other segments, carrying on its social role as a public broadcaster rather than limiting itself to one-off counseling.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.