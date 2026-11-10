“We Actually Asked Shin Hyun-joon’s Wife’s Company for Help”... Film Festival Organizers Deny Favoritism Allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Allegations of preferential treatment emerged after it became known that actor Shin Hyun-joon had signed a service contract with a company headed by his wife for the Samcheok Haerang Film Festival. The festival organizers have now explained the background to the contract themselves.

According to a report by JTBC on the 10th, Han Seung-tae, head of the Content Operations Team at the Samcheok Culture and Tourism Foundation, which was responsible for preparing the Samcheok Haerang Film Festival, said in a recent interview that the organizers had first asked Shin Hyun-joon’s side to handle event operations.

“We were the ones who first asked Shin Hyun-joon to provide the services,” Han said, explaining that “Shin held the opening and closing ceremonies for half the price through his wife’s company.” He added, “The festival was at risk of being suspended because of budget cuts, but thanks to Shin, we were able to keep the event going. I don’t know how allegations of favoritism toward his wife came about.”

It was previously reported that Jace & River, a company headed by Shin’s wife, Kyungmi Kim, had won the contract to operate the opening and closing ceremonies of the Samcheok Haerang Film Festival, where Shin served as organizing committee chair. The contract was worth approximately 52.2 million won and was awarded through a negotiated contract, without a separate competitive bidding process. Some questioned whether Shin had used his position as committee chair to steer work to his wife’s company.

The festival organizers explained that the event itself had been at risk of being canceled because of a lack of funds.

In the JTBC report, Han said that organizers of last year’s event had requested a budget of about 120 million won for this year’s opening and closing ceremonies and stage installation, among other things, but that the overall budget had been sharply reduced this year, even with the foundation’s contribution. The budget for everything, including film screenings, inviting actors and ancillary events, was about 230 million won, leaving only around 50 million won for the opening and closing ceremonies, he said.

The previous event organizers gave up the contract in June, saying it would be difficult to proceed for that amount, leaving it uncertain whether the festival itself would take place. People within the organization also reportedly suggested canceling the event because of the practical budget constraints.

The organizers eventually explained the situation to Shin, the committee chair, and asked for his help. Han said he shared the budget situation at the time and asked Shin to look for a company that could put on the opening and closing ceremonies for around 50 million won.

Shin then asked, “If we can resolve the issue with the opening and closing ceremonies, can the festival go ahead?” The organizers said it could, and Shin then began looking for a company, according to the account.

The business activities of the companies involved in the contract were also explained. Shin’s company, HJ Film, was classified as a film company, while Jace & River, run by his wife, had listed film production and the production of advertising and promotional videos among its business purposes from the time it was founded.

The foundation also said the contract covered not only operation of the opening and closing ceremonies, but also screenings of five films related to a retrospective honoring the late actor Ahn Sung-ki and a special program on director Bae Chang-ho, as well as casting actors and handling protocol duties.

Han also said Shin’s side helped with the practical work during preparations, traveling between Samcheok and Seoul. “Shin was very committed to growing the festival and continued to consult on the event as a whole,” he said. “We were able to hold the event on a small budget and successfully bring to a close a festival that had been at risk of being canceled.”

He added, “It’s bewildering that our efforts to keep the festival going have turned into allegations of favoritism,” and said, “I’m concerned this could affect next year’s event as well.”

The Samcheok Haerang Film Festival was held from September 4 to 5 at Samcheok Beach and the Isabu Dokdo Memorial Hall, among other venues. At the event’s third edition this year, a plaque of merit was presented to the late actor Ahn Sung-ki, and five films, including “Whale Hunting” and “Our Joyful Young Days,” were screened as part of a special program on director Bae Chang-ho.

Director Bae Chang-ho, actor Jung Bo-seok and director Park Jang-chun took part in audience Q&A sessions, while Kim Bo-yeon, Park Sang-won, Jung Bo-seok and Jung Joon-ho also attended the opening ceremony.

Regarding the controversy, JTBC Entertainment News reported the festival’s operations chief’s explanation; the propriety of the negotiated contract process and whether preferential treatment occurred have not been independently verified.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.