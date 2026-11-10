AKMU finally and quietly 'downgrades prices' for encore concert four days after VIP-seat sightline controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid controversy over the sightlines from 176,000-won VIP seats at AKMU’s Gangneung concert, the group has adjusted the seating tiers and prices for its encore concert scheduled for next January. The seating chart has been substantially revised, with some VIP seats downgraded to R seats and previously obstructed-view seats changed to regular seats, drawing attention.

According to official ticket seller YES24 on the 10th, AKMU changed the seating chart for the encore shows of its “2026 AKMU Concert Tour: Paradise of Rumors,” to be held on January 2–3 next year in Halls 3 and 4 of Exhibition Hall 1 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The changes came just four days after the initial seating chart was released on the 5th, and immediately after controversy erupted over VIP-seat sightlines at the Gangneung concert. AKMU held its fan-club presale at 8 p.m. on the 9th, and general ticket sales are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on the 10th.

The most noticeable changes are to the location and price of VIP seats. Sections 103–107, initially designated as VIP, have been reclassified as R seats. Accordingly, tickets for those sections have been reduced by 11,000 won, from 176,000 won to 165,000 won.

By contrast, some seats in Sections 202–204 and 210–212, previously classified as R seats, have been upgraded to VIP. Most of Sections 201 and 213, previously designated as obstructed-view seats, have also been changed to R seats, with only some seats remaining in the S tier. The tiers for some other sections, including Sections 101 and 109, have also been adjusted.

In effect, the overall ticket pricing structure has been maintained while the tiers have been reassigned according to seat location. The move is being interpreted as possibly reflecting recent audience complaints, particularly because some existing VIP seats have been downgraded and their prices reduced as well.

Information about the seating layout has also become more detailed. The revised chart breaks down the seating types—previously divided into standing and reserved seating areas—into “standing,” “reserved floor seating” and “reserved tiered seating.”

In particular, it distinguishes reserved floor seats, where chairs are set up on a flat surface with no elevation, from reserved tiered seats, where the rows are at different heights, so audiences can check the seating layout before booking.

These changes are drawing attention because of the VIP-seat sightline controversy at AKMU’s concert on the 7th at the Gangneung Speed Skating Stadium in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

At that concert, all floor seats, where chairs had been set up on the arena floor, were sold as VIP seats priced at 176,000 won. But complaints poured in that there was no height difference between the rows, making it difficult for people seated farther back to see the stage properly.

Concertgoers posted comments on social media such as, “They’re 176,000-won VIP seats, but I can’t see the stage at all, and the moment I stand up, I can’t see the screen either”; “The sightlines from the VIP seats were as bad as those from obstructed-view seats”; and “Seats with no elevation were like the subway.”

Some audience members claimed they gave up watching during the concert, while others demanded refunds, saying they had not been provided with a viewing environment befitting the high ticket prices.

With no separate apology or statement, the changes to the seating tiers and prices for the Goyang encore concert immediately after the Gangneung show have drawn considerable attention. Above all, the key question is whether the tier adjustments will actually improve sightlines. KINTEX, the encore venue, will also have audience seating set up in an exhibition hall, so viewing conditions could vary depending on seat location and elevation.

Meanwhile, AKMU will continue its nationwide tour in Daejeon, Busan and Gwangju, starting with shows in Daegu on the 21st and 22nd. Attention is focused on whether the audience complaints raised at the Gangneung concert will be reflected in seating arrangements for the remaining shows.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.