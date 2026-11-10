Hyeri Chops Off Long Hair for a Bold Bob Makeover, Exuding Chic Charm

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and actress Hyeri chopped off her long hair and showed off a different charm with a bob haircut.

On the 10th, Hyeri posted several photos on her social media account with the caption “Snip, snip.”

In the photos, Hyeri has boldly cut off her long, wavy hair and transformed it into a sleek bob. The short cut, which reveals her shoulder line, pairs with the naturally styled look to create an even chicer, more urban vibe. She captured fans’ attention by showing a different side of herself from her usual lovely and bubbly image. Her beauty remained unchanged despite the shorter hairstyle, drawing even more admiration.

Meanwhile, Hyeri will appear in Disney+’s original series “Style Wars.” Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on the 11th, with two episodes uploaded every Wednesday through December 9.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.