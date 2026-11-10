Lee Ki-yong says her 182-cm height is an obstacle to dating: “Men feel intimidated”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Ki-yong drew attention after citing her 182-cm height as one of the obstacles to dating.

On the 8th, Lee Ki-yong posted a video along with the words, “That’s just how it is.”

In the video, she talked about why dating is not easy, alongside the caption, “A tall woman, 182 cm. Why is dating so hard?” Lee Ki-yong cited her narrower social circle since turning 40 and her becoming accustomed to living alone, among other things. She also said that although she wants to date, she lacks the energy to focus on someone and finds it hard to give up the comfort of being alone.

She drew particular attention by saying dating is difficult because of her height of 182 cm. Lee Ki-yong candidly admitted, “Men find a woman’s height more intimidating than you’d think (and it’s not as if I can make myself shorter).”

Lee Ki-yong made her debut in the entertainment industry after winning the grand prize at the 2002 Korea Supermodel Contest, and went on to work as an advertising model and actress. She halted her entertainment activities after the 2011 drama Jakjeon, and drew attention last year when it was revealed that she was working at a restaurant.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.