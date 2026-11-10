Go Woo-ri Welcomes a Baby Boy: Has Her One-Month-Old Son Already Grown This Much? His Uncanny Resemblance Is Heart-Melting

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actress Go Woo-ri, formerly a member of the group Rainbow, shared an update on her adorable son, who seems to be the spitting image of her, and humorously portrayed the realities of motherhood.

On the 10th, Go Woo-ri shared a witty post along with a short video of her son on her social media story.

The video showed her one-month-old son lying on a bed in white clothes. The baby gazes at the camera with his round eyes wide open and his mouth slightly parted in an adorable expression. His chubby cheeks and bright, alert eyes catch the eye. Go Woo-ri drew attention by adding the question “Why do you always post only pictures of your child?” (Why do you always post only kid pictures?) as a caption in the video.

The following video features a scene from a historical drama, with someone sitting there looking exhausted and their hair disheveled, accompanied by the words “Me” (I). The comical scene contrasts with the video of her adorable son, wittily conveying the reality of motherhood—as though she finds it hard to show what she herself looks like while caring for a child after giving birth.

Her son’s rapid growth is also drawing attention. Go Woo-ri previously revealed her son’s face for the first time on the 14th of last month and said, “Our Joon, whom I was so, so curious about, seems to look a lot like his dad.” Even then, his bright, well-defined features as he gazed at the camera while wrapped in a white swaddle attracted attention. This time, with his eyes and expression even more distinct, he showed off a look that was the spitting image of his dad.

Go Woo-ri married a businessman who is not in the entertainment industry and is five years her senior in October 2022. Four years into their marriage, she welcomed her first son on October 6.

At the time, Go Woo-ri personally shared the news of the birth, saying, “Our little bundle of joy was born healthy and with a very strong cry. May everyone who supported us be blessed.”

Since then, she has shared her C-section delivery experience and life at a postpartum care center, giving a glimpse into her life as a new mother. She has also spoken about the difficulties she faced after giving birth, including her experience of receiving a blood transfusion because of a severe headache shortly after delivery.

After debuting with Rainbow in 2009, Go Woo-ri expanded her career into acting and appeared in My Only One, Love in Sadness, Gaus Electronics, and other productions. More recently, she also performed as part of the unit RAINBOW18 with fellow Rainbow member Cho Hyun Young.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.