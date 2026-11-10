Eru, ‘Tae Jin-ah’s son,’ moved in with his parents to care for his mother with dementia—but got emotional after being diagnosed with the flu: ‘I’m more worried about Mom than myself’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Eru, the son of singer Tae Jin-ah, was diagnosed with the flu and expressed concern for his mother, who has dementia.

On the 10th, Eru posted a photo on his social media account along with the message, “Tested positive for the flu after all. Self-isolating.”

The photo showed Eru lying in a bed in his room and receiving IV fluids. He appears to have begun self-isolating after being diagnosed with the flu to avoid infecting other family members.

Above all, Eru worried about his mother before his own health. He added, “I’m more worried about Mom than myself. I took care of her for several days wearing two masks and sanitary gloves, but now I’m worried. Sigh...”

Since he had personally cared for his mother, who has dementia, until he was diagnosed with the flu, he expressed concern that he might pass it on to her. Eru’s concern for his mother’s health before his own, even while he is ill, is poignant.

Eru previously appeared on TV Chosun’s “Joseon Lovers” last February and said that he had moved in with his parents to care for his mother. “At first, I thought it was a lie. I think it’s only been about two or three years since I started to truly accept that she had dementia,” he said, adding, “Before that, I denied it so much that I couldn’t accept the dementia, and it was hard.”

He said, “I came home early in the morning, and the master bedroom was noisy, so I went to see what was happening. I saw my father staggering but still holding on to my mother when she struggled, and I thought, ‘At this rate, Dad could get hurt or fall ill.’ My heart sank for a moment.”

Eru explained why they moved in together again, saying, “My father was getting older, and my mother was getting on in years too. I felt that I was the only person in the family who could manage this situation. I thought I should pull myself together quickly and do something if there was any way I could help.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.