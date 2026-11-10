‘Single Mom’ Han Groo Relents on Her Principle of Not Sending Her Kids to Academies: ‘They Said They Wanted to Go’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Han Groo shared an update on her life, revealing a change in her educational approach as she went for a consultation at a math academy out of respect for her children’s wishes.

On the 10th, Han Groo’s YouTube channel shared a glimpse of her daily life as she went with her children for a consultation at a math academy.

That day, Han Groo said, “Our Raon and Da-on said they wanted to go to an academy, so we’re going together for a consultation,” sharing footage of the twins and their friends gathering to visit a math academy for consultations.

On the way to the consultation, Han Groo said that one of her children had first expressed a desire to attend an academy.

She explained, “Raon told me, ‘I think I need some help with math. Please let me go to an academy.’ When I asked why, Raon said, ‘I don’t want to do better than anyone else, but I think I need to keep up with the school curriculum.’”

She continued, “So I said okay and looked into academies. I looked near home. Going far away is hard. It’s right next to the school, so isn’t it nice and close?” She explained why she chose that academy.

Han Groo added, “That’s why I booked a consultation that very day. I’m the kind of mom who lets them do it when they say they need it,” revealing her approach to education, which respects her children’s opinions.

This drew particular attention because it was in line with the educational principle she had previously shared.

Han Groo previously explained why she doesn’t send her children to academies: “That’s why I don’t send the kids to academies. I don’t think I could sit still at school. How miserable must it be for them to sit still at school for so long? They’re really doing their best.” She added, “Since they’re working hard at that in their own way, I tell them, ‘At least go play after school,’ and that’s why I don’t send them.” She said she wanted to let them play freely after school, given how faithfully they kept up with school life.

Attention is focused on Han Groo, who readily agreed when her child felt the need and asked to attend an academy, rather than sticking to her previous educational policy of not sending them.

Han Groo debuted as a singer in 2011 and has since worked as an actress. She is raising her two children following her divorce in 2022 and shares glimpses of her daily life on YouTube.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.